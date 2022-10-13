JPMorgan Chase cut ties with Kanye West BEFORE his anti-Semitic rant on Instagram

Kanye West was told in late September, before his fashion week antics and anti-Semitic messages, that he would no longer be welcome to bank with JPMorgan Chase.

On Wednesday evening, conservative commentator Candace Owens tweeted images of a letter the bank had sent to Kanye West advising him to transfer his accounts elsewhere until Nov. 21.

No reason was given for the bank’s decision, and Owens gave none.

The insinuation of the tweet’s timing, however, is that West has been taken off the couch after several recent controversial episodes, including sending models on his catwalk during Paris Fashion Week wearing shirts that read “White Lives Matter,” in addition to the targeted bullying. from a Vogue fashion editor on his Instagram page, and a series of anti-Semitic statements that earned him removal from Instagram and Twitter.

Owens made the announcement hours ahead of a bizarre reunion between West and fellow Kim Kardashian ex Ray J (and non-ex Kid Rock) on the red carpet for the DailyWire’s latest movie – The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.

In reality, the letter came shortly after West gave an interview to CNBC, in which he claimed he was thinking of setting up his business elsewhere, according to the report. Daily Beast.

“I’m moving my money from JPMorgan to Bank of America, possibly because I’m moving $140 million to JPMorgan and [CEO] Jamie Dimon never calls me,” West said at the time.

“I find out that Jing Ulrich is one of the heads of board at Adidas and one of the heads of board at JPMorgan, and they already treat me a certain way at Adidas. It doesn’t matter how much money you move there,” he added.

The rapper, who has a history of mental illness, appeared at the Nashville premiere of Candace Owen’s new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold, which accuses the BLM organization of embezzling millions of dollars in donations.

Chase’s letter read: “We are sending this letter to commemorate our recent discussion with . to confirm [associate’s name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank has decided to terminate its banking relationship with Yeezy, LLC and its affiliates.

‘We request that you transfer your company to another financial institution as soon as possible before 21 November 2022.’

JPMorgan Chase gave no explanation as to why it cut ties with the music and design mogul and declined to comment when the Daily Mail approached him.

West has also publicly discredited his partnership with Gap and Adidas.

In September, West ended his relationship with Gap and Adidas took a closer look at the highly successful partnership with West.

“We are proud of our team who have worked tirelessly throughout our partnership with Ye and the iconic products that have resulted. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values.

“After repeated attempts to resolve the situation privately, we have made the decision to review the partnership,” the company said in a statement last week.

On Wednesday night, hours before West walked the red carpet at the premiere of Owens’ new anti-BLM documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, the conservative firefighter tweeted:

“Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest has been officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase’s bench.

“I was told no official reason was given, but they also sent this letter to confirm that he has until the end of November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank… discussion that I’d like to open,” she wrote.

After his ‘White Lives Matter’ news cycle in Paris, Ye sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to flesh out some of his more controversial views.

While apparently it has nothing to do with it, the timing of West’s ban on Chase came shortly after Motherboard leaked an unaired excerpt from his interview with Tucker Carlson, in which he learned that Planned Parenthood was created to “control the Jewish population.” through eugenics.

“When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who are the people known as the black race,” he added. ‘This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This is my faith as a Christian.’

The clip was noticeably absent from the interview when it aired on Fox News last week.

Nevertheless, the aired portions of West’s interview remained full of outlandish statements, including a suggestion that his children had been replaced by “professional actors” in his home to “sexualize my children.”

He also insisted on the anti-Semitic trope about Jewish people being good with money, saying, “I’d rather my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least there’s some financial engineering involved,’ before chuckling.

West’s Twitter was suspended last weekend after he wrote: “I’m a little sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I’m going to die with 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

He added: ‘The funny thing is that I can’t actually be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jewish too. You’ve been playing with me and trying to blackmail anyone who opposes your agenda.’

His attack on Jewish people came just a day after he shared screenshots on Instagram revealing messages to Diddy in which West, 45, accused the rapper of being controlled by Jewish people who tried to silence his “White Lives Matter” message. to lay.

After attending the Owens premiere last night, West told reporters that he was “lucky to have crossed the line on that idea so we can talk openly about things like bank cancellation.”

“People use the anti-Semite idea to cover up bad things. To say that if you berate someone for bad things, you are anti-Semitic.

‘Do you think the comment just came out of the blue? I have that feeling in Hollywood when I’ve had a lot of bad experiences, especially with black entertainers,” he said.

Many have speculated that West – who has said he suffers from bipolar disorder – is in the midst of a psychological episode.