JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns the US is just MONTHS away from a recession

The CEO of JPMorgan Chase has warned that the US is only months away from a recession as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat high inflation.

Jamie Dimon, head of the largest bank in America, predicted the US will enter a recession by 2023, citing 40-year high inflation, pressure from the central bank to raise interest rates and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“These are very, very serious things that I think are going to put pressure on the US and the world — I mean, Europe is already in a recession — and they’re probably going to put the US in some sort of recession in six to nine months, ‘ he told CNBC.

Dimon eventually blamed the central bank for “waiting too long and doing too little” to fight inflation, saying the Fed is only now “catching up”.

While Dimon said Americans were much better able to cope with a recession compared to the 2008 financial crisis, he warned that there are many factors affecting the current economy.

“It can go from very mild to quite severe and a lot will depend on what happens to this war,” Dimon told CNBC.

While war brings unpredictable variables, inflation is the key to the looming recession.

After peaking at 9.1 percent in June, a four-decade high, inflation finally began to fall after the Fed’s aggressive rate spike.

The central bank raised interest rates by 75 percentage points three times in a row, the highest spike in two decades.

Despite the pressure, inflation remains stubbornly high at 8.3 percent in August, and the September report is expected in the coming days.

The outcome of last month’s inflation will affect how much the Fed will attempt to raise interest rates, as the central bank hopes to reach 4.4 percent by the end of the year.

The latest US jobs reports are also likely to influence the Fed’s decision, which came in better than expected.

The economy added 263,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, the Bureau of Labor and Statistics announced Friday.

The US has now replaced all the jobs lost in the early months of the pandemic.

Economists and the Federal Reserve are watching job closures for signs that the market is cooling. September numbers indicate that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to slow inflation have taken their toll on hiring.

Forecasts were that U.S. employers added about 250,000 jobs last month, in line with the 315,000 job increase in August.

For months there were more jobs than the unemployed, driving up wages. The Fed, which is trying to bring down record high inflation levels, wants more balance.

The Fed will also likely look at Friday’s earnings reports, where America’s four largest banks, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, will file their reports.

In June, Dimon warned at an investor conference that this year’s earnings reports will be impacted by the current economic “hurricane.”

“JP Morgan is bracing us and we will be very conservative with our balance sheet,” Dimon said.

The Fed’s next rate decision is set for November 2.

The central bank has raised interest rates five times this year, from almost 0 percent in February, now at 3.25 percent.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has bluntly warned that the inflation battle will “cause pain,” particularly in the form of layoffs and higher unemployment.

The Fed is in a delicate dance of attempts to contain raging prices without sending the economy into recession.

The September report is also the penultimate before the November election to determine control of Congress. Expect both sides to turn the data in the direction of their argument that they are the best stewards of the economy.

Voters view inflation and the economy as one of their top concerns.