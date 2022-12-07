‘Joyful boy’ could have lived without 12-hour delay on plane, investigation finds

Charging The day before, he had been found in the courtyard of his Broken Hill primary school, clutching his chest and screaming in pain. He suffered two cardiac arrests but was revived by paramedics and rushed to Broken Hill Hospital around midday. There it was agreed that he suffered from an irregular heart rhythm that threatened his life. Although her condition improved to the point where she was talking and laughing, it was agreed that she could not stay at Broken Hill.

Charging “No one had any doubt that Austin needed to be transferred to a hospital with greater needs,” Ryan said. Around midnight, while Austin was laughing, he watched Sponge Bob Square Pants videos while being prepared for the plane ride, he collapsed and could not be revived. The inquest was unable to reach a definitive cause of Austin’s death. However, Ryan concluded that, on the balance of probabilities, Austin died as a result of cardiopulmonary arrest against a background of prior cardiac arrests and resuscitations while at school.

“The research evidence strongly supports the contention … that a timely transfer to a tertiary hospital had the potential to improve Austin’s chances of survival,” he said. “Whether Austin’s death could have been prevented depended on what medical investigations in Adelaide might have revealed.” Ryan condemned the “agony wait” Austin’s parents were subjected to as staff discussed whether he would be transferred to Sydney, Adelaide or Melbourne. “Worse still, the evidence in the investigation established that, for the most part, these delays were avoidable,” he said. It was originally planned that Austin would fly into Adelaide, the closest geographic center to Broken Hill, but the plan did not come to fruition.

There were concerns that Adelaide might not be an appropriate destination for Austin because the lifesaving technology known as ECMO, an extracorporeal membrane oxygenator, was not available. “I accept the proposition that, even without the benefit of hindsight, Adelaide was an appropriate and reasonable destination for Austin,” Ryan concluded. “The pressing need to be taken to the nearest tertiary hospital outweighed the speculative nature of any concern that he might require facilities that are not available to him in Adelaide.” Ryan made three recommendations, including that mutually agreed guidelines be put in place as soon as possible for the recovery of critically ill pediatric patients from Broken Hill to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide. “Patients in remote areas like Broken Hill who need an urgent transfer deserve access to full hospital services as soon as possible, just like patients in other parts of NSW,” he said.