Joyce vs Parker: Winner of heavyweight bout will have to play a waiting game as they seek Usyk fight

Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker are looking for the keys to the kingdom as they prepare to lock horns on Saturday night – but the winner could be forced into a long wait for a shot at the throne.

The British fighter takes on the Kiwi at the Manchester Arena, knowing that whoever walks away with their hand raised will receive an invite to the big boys’ table in the heavyweight division.

The winner will become the mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk’s WBO belt, and both men know the rewards that follow.

Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker know whoever wins their showdown will move to the elite – but they could still face a long wait for a title shot

But it’s a bit more complicated than that – and neither man will step up to the world championship if they win the fight. Instead, they will have to play a waiting game, with Usyk already setting his sights on Deontay Wilder.

The Ukrainian looked set to face Tyson Fury in a huge undisputed showdown until he confirmed he was set to rest the next few months to recover from injuries – and would fight again in April.

But now Fury appears to have grown weary of negotiations with Usyk and has moved on from him over time – and is challenging his old foe Anthony Joshua to a Battle of Britain showdown in December.

The winner becomes mandatory for Oleksandry Usyk (left) and his WBO belt, but he could face Deontay Wilder (right) next year

The route to Tyson Fury is also difficult as the gypsy king looks to face Anthony Joshua

Although that bout has yet to be officially announced, if Joshua managed to pull off a shock victory over his British rival, a rematch would be set up for next year – further delaying any prospect of challenging either fighter.

Unless Usyk is ordered to face the winner of Joyce/Parker, it’s unlikely he would take on such a difficult challenge and risk ruining his collision course with Fury while looking up at all the belts.

In fact, Usyk said he only plans to fight three more times before hanging up the belts this week — so if he wants to ride off into the sunset as undisputed champion, taking a risk at this point isn’t the smartest move.

And he has already singled out Fury and Canelo as two of the men he wants to face – pushing Joyce/Parker to the back of the queue.

Usyk set off alarm bells by saying he only wanted three more fights – including Fury and Canelo – putting Joyce and Parker at the back of the queue

Joyce and Parker would certainly enjoy a profile boost if they can win on Saturday

‘I can have at most three more games. It’s the most realistic thing to be in my top form with Fury, Canelo and a farewell fight at Olympiyskiy, Usyk said.

With Canelo, he said he wanted to fight me. It would be a freak fight just to make money. People say I’m a freak. Why not?’

So Joyce and Parker are looking at a two-year wait for a world championship – at least. If they depend on the WBO belt, they are potentially waiting for Usyk to face Wilder next year. There could be a rematch involved in that – and then the winner would face the winner of Joshua and Fury.

But either way, a win in Manchester on Saturday night really raises the profile of the victors and should catapult them close to the elite levels of boxing.

Joyce’s former manager David Haye certainly agrees with that sentiment and even believes ‘The Juggernaut’ should be looked over Anthony Joshua’s pedigree if he stops Parker this weekend.

Joyce comes into the bout having won all 14 of his professional bouts – last beating Christian Hammer (left) in July

Joseph Parker has two career defeats but is rebuilding himself with six straight wins – including two against Dereck Chisora ​​(left)

‘I think both fighters have what it takes to fight Oleksandr Usyk. If Parker knocks Joyce out, how can he not be ready for him?

‘He’s beaten every man he’s needed. He has worked his way up the rankings. It’s the same for Joyce.

‘If Joyce can beat Joseph Parker, he will be ready. Parker is an undefeated heavyweight who just defeated a former heavyweight champion.

‘If he manages to knock him out and stop him, that’s something Joshua couldn’t do and something Dillian Whyte couldn’t do.

‘So it’s a must win fight for both fighters. They have to perform well so that when it comes to the match with Usyk, they go into the match ready and with momentum behind them.’

Joyce already has his sights set on Usyk losing narrowly to him on points in the amateurs – boldly claiming he would ‘beat him up’ if they fought again while speaking this summer.

A rematch could be the pair’s best option if Saturday’s match entertains the fans

“I bring more skills,” he told Boxing Social. ‘I have [coach Ismael] Salas by my side to set the game plan and work on the skills etc.

‘I didn’t even get southpaw sparring for the first fight I had with Usyk. I think on the replay styles create matches and I expect to beat him up.’

Parker is also looking to catapult himself back to the big time after a brief spell as world champion – which was ended by Anthony Joshua.

Depending on the spectacle we get on Saturday, a rematch could be the best bet for these two men. If the two provide a close, entertaining match, fans would surely demand an encore, and both promotional camps in Queensbury and BOXXER would hardly shy away from running back.

It would fill up both their calendars to cut down on the wait until a world title shot, while giving them a handful of cash in the process. It’s a win-win.