Joy Reid slams NFL for being a ‘modern gladiatorial spectacle’ after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest

MSNBC host Joy Reid attacked the NFL on Tuesday, calling it a brutal “modern gladiatorial spectacle” that shows a lack of concern for player welfare.

Her comments came as she questioned how long it took tournament organizers to halt play after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night and was left in critical condition.

“A horrific on-field injury raises new questions about America’s obsession with the violent spectacle of professional football,” she said on her show The ReidOut on Jan. 3.

“It’s another tragic reminder of the sport’s inherent violence and the humanity of the young men who risk their health and safety for the NFL’s modern gladiatorial spectacle.”

MSNBC host Joy Reid described the NFL as a "gladiatorial spectacle" on Tuesday on her show The ReidOut

It took the NFL about an hour after Hamlin collapsed to officially suspend the game Monday

Reid also hosted her show William Rhoden, the author of 40 Million Dollar Slaves, a book that explores how African-American athletes are central to modern entertainment, culture and the lucrative sports industry.

“One of the things that people have been thinking about a lot,” Reid said, “is the concern that the NFL in general has about these players’ bodies.

“It’s a violent sport, it’s a brutal sport in many ways. What do you think of the fact that it took a long time for that game to be discontinued?’

Also on her show was cardiologist Bernard Ashby who discussed the nature of Hamlin’s injury, telling the presenter that the random accident can happen to anyone – even someone with a healthy heart.

It took the NFL about an hour after Hamlin collapsed to officially suspend the game while league executives gathered information and communicated with the referee, coaches and the NFL Players Association.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night and was resuscitated by medics

Hamlin collapses, falls backwards and remains motionless on the floor

The rare injury occurs when something contacts the chest wall, right when the lower chambers of the heart begin to refill with blood. The impact then causes a rapid and disorganized contraction of the lower chambers of the heart, preventing the heart from getting blood to the rest of the body. The time frame for this to happen is only 20 milliseconds, making commotio cordis incredibly rare. Only 30 people a year suffer from the injury worldwide, and only about 200 cases have been reported among Americans. It has been previously noted in young baseball or hockey players who receive a blow from a baseball or hockey puck to the center of their chest

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the pitch on Monday night and was resuscitated by medics, but reports have since been positive, with his ventilator use reduced from 100 per cent to 50 per cent late Tuesday.

Hamlin collapsed after colliding with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and was rushed to the hospital after emergency medical treatment at the stadium.

Doctors believe the blow to the star’s chest knocked his heart’s pumping mechanism out of rhythm, disrupted blood flow around his body and shut down his brain.

But to make matters worse, experts speculate that this may have happened during a very delicate moment in the heart’s electrical cycle, causing a condition called ‘commotio cordis’.

Reid’s comments come after fans called on the NFL to overhaul the rules around uniforms in the days since the cardiac arrest, arguing players could use the hard body armor as a weapon.