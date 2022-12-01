Joy Reid claims GOP is just like racist Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes

<!–

MNSBC host Joy Reid claimed “there’s only a tiny difference” between the GOP and white supremacist anti-Semite Nick Fuentes on her cable show Tuesday.

Reid’s glaring remark was made to her guest Democratic strategist Keith Bardella when she attempted to examine Trump’s long history of apparently embracing white nationalism.

The former president sparked anger by hosting Fuentes and fellow anti-Semite Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago last week.

During the broadcast, she showed a fragment in which Fuentes denounced ‘a dictatorship’. “Either take control of the media … take over the government and force the people to believe what we believe,” he said.

“To me, it doesn’t sound much different than essentially what the party platform is,” she said, referring to the Republican Party itself.

They don’t believe in elections. They don’t necessarily like the idea of ​​democracy. Mike Lee said democracy is a bad idea. They don’t like the idea of ​​women controlling their bodies. They obviously wouldn’t mind having a dictator because they don’t think elections matter and they think they should decide who is the president of the United States.”

They hate the culture. They are angry that the culture is too friendly to LGBTQ people. I see a very small difference between what he believes and what they believe.’

Reid himself is no stranger to homophobia, with previous blog posts poking fun at gay and lesbian people. She sparked mockery with a bizarre apology in 2018, claiming the insults were the result of hacking.

Fuentes, 24, a political commentator and YouTuber, was permanently banned from the platform, his YouTube channel, in February 2020 for violating YouTube’s hate speech policy. As the founder of the Groypers, also known as the Groypers Army, a white nationalist and far-right activist group, he holds anti-Semitic views and denies that the Holocaust ever happened.

Bardella agreed, saying “the Republican party is a white party and they trade in white nationalist policies.” Mediate reported.

“I think that’s why you’ve seen Republicans stumbling over themselves for days trying to figure out how we should talk about this? How can we talk about this in a way that doesn’t scare off the grassroots of people who really represent their main constituency right now,” Bardella said.

Two days before Thanksgiving, Fuentes accompanied Kanye West to a dinner party he had with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club.

News of the dinner with Ye and the white supremacist spread like wildlife, attracting global attention and

Trump claims he had never heard of Fuentes before serving him dinner at home. But even after being told who Fuentes is, Trump will not condemn white nationalism.

Earlier this month, Trump announced his bid to run in the 2024 presidential election, but news of the meeting with Fuentes sparked criticism from some Republican rivals and allies, including Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, who called Trump out to apologize.

A longtime Trump adviser, who declined to go on record, said it was clear Fuentes’ presence was part of a headline-grabbing scheme. NBC news

reported.

“The master troll has been caught,” the adviser said. “Kanye bullied Trump.”