Joy Corrigan shows off her jaw-dropping figure in a neon green bikini during photoshoot in Miami

Joy Corrigan caused the temperature to rise during Wednesday a bikini photo shoot at One Hotel in Miami.

The 27-year-old model showed off her formidable figure in a neon green bikini with a bandeau top from VDM The Label, which emphasized her fitted waist and endless legs.

The 5ft 8in runway sensation paired the sizzling look with enveloping white platform heels.

Sizzling: Joy Corrigan sent the temperature up on Wednesday during a bikini photo shoot at One Hotel in Miami

The Massachusetts-born babe adorned the beach outfit with a pair of gold hoops and a beaded necklace.

The blond beauty wore her locks parted in the middle and down over her shoulders in gentle waves.

She emphasized her gorgeous features and wore a touch of delicate makeup, including pale pink blush and matching lipstick on her pout.

Bikini babe: The 27-year-old model showed off her formidable figure in a neon green bikini with a bandeau top from VDM The Label, which emphasized her fitted waist and endless legs

Joy further completed the look with square brown tinted sunglasses and at one point she was seen with her curves from behind.

The model recently looked nothing short of sensational as she showed off her figure while hoping for hula on the runway during Beach Bunny’s fashion show at The Paraiso Tent in Miami.

The Victoria’s Secret vet roared in a tiny pink thong bikini as she strolled the runway before demonstrating her hoop skills at the South Beach venue during Miami Swim Week.

Showing off: The 5ft 8in runway sensation showed off her curves from the back

Joy looked in her element as she stunned onlookers with her incredibly slender and toned figure, featuring her little two-piece with lots of skin.

Her swimwear had gold chain detailing on the halter top and bottom and a criss-cross section that went over her washboard belly.

The beauty increased her height with a pair of sky-high nude platform heels, and Joy wore no other accessories so as not to distract from her killer body.

Talented: The model recently looked nothing short of sensational when she showed off her hula figure as she hopped the runway at Beach Bunny’s fashion show at The Paraiso Tent in Miami

On Saturday, the beauty took to her Instagram Stories to share two clips of her notorious beau Mehran Moghaddam playing tennis.

Moghaddam is the CEO of a cannabis company called Kurvana.

The duo were also pictured in the front row at a side-by-side Miami Swim Week fashion show this Thursday, as was TikTok personality Olivia Ponton.

She has also been busy promoting her own swimsuit line, Naked Species, with a new collection coming to the market 1 August.

His cheerleader: On Saturday, the beauty took to her Instagram Stories to share two clips of her notorious beau Mehran Moghaddam playing tennis