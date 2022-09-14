Joy Corrigan puts on a very racy display in pink leather trench coat for Kourtney Kardashian’s show

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Joy Corrigan stormed the runway on Tuesday during Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo show during New York Fashion Week.

And the top model was clearly such a fan of her statement look from the show that she wore it for her equally glamorous entrance to the runway venue – The High Line.

Joy, 27, turned heads in a pink leather trench coat and dropped the rest of her outfit to flash the flesh.

Model Behavior: Joy Corrigan stormed the runway at Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, rocking the same look for her glamorous arrival

Creating a storm both on and off the runway, Joy flashed her long legs in the belted trench that she paired with knee-high black boots.

She added dark tones and backed her locks into a chic updo, ready for her runway look.

Kourtney is the new ‘sustainability ambassador’ for Boohoo and is launching two collections in collaboration with the fast fashion brand.

Wow: Joy caused a storm both on and off the runway, flashing her long legs in the belted trench she paired with knee-high black boots

Joy was the perfect model for the collab’s first runway show. In an interview with Maxim in January, the beauty discussed her laid-back attitude towards showing her body in front of the camera.

“I love being sexy and I love showing off my skin because I work really hard to get the body I have. I’ve always been very free-spirited about it,” she explained.

The stunner added: ‘I try to keep every photo I take very stylish and a visual showcase of the beauty of what a woman can look like. That’s my goal.’

She grew up on a backcountry ranch, surrounded by livestock, with six brothers and three sisters in North Carolina.

Catwalk: The star rocked the same look on the runway for Boohoo X Kourtney Kardashian

“I never dreamed I would be where I am now. I knew there was something different, and something bigger, but I had no idea what it was. I just knew I had to get out of that city, and as soon as I was old enough, I moved. I love my family, but I realized there’s more to it,” explains the model.

When she was young, she said she would “go to church every Sunday and Wednesday” and “shouldn’t wear skirts above the knees.”

“But there was a part of me that wanted to be free and show the world that I can be sexy,” she said of her strict upbringing. ‘She [her parents] weren’t so proud of me because they didn’t understand that I wanted to show my body and feel sexy as a woman. Now they are proud of their daughter.’

Racy: The beauty flashed her tiny thong underwear as she stepped out in the statement jacket from boyfriend Kourtney’s new collaboration

The entrepreneur, who has worked for brands like Guess, Victoria’s Secret and Jimmy Choo, has been modeling since she was 14 years old after being scouted at a shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Corrigan co-founded Naked Species with her sister, Gina, a clothing line.

The 5’8″ beauty described the line as “streetwear with a twist”. The brand includes clothing, jewelry and swimwear for both men and women.

Ten percent of Naked Species’ profits are donated to wildlife conservation.