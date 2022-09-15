Joy Corrigan puts incredibly ripped abs on display in activewear during stroll along streets of NYC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

One day after making a statement on the runway at Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo show at New York Fashion Week, Joy Corrigan showed off her ripped figure as she set out on an impromptu runway through the streets of Manhattan.

The fashion model had just left the gym after a workout on Wednesday when she started breaking out some classic moves, wearing brown form-fitting leggings and a matching sports bra.

The sporty ensemble helped show off her incredibly ripped abs, shoulders and arms as she turned heads as she made her way through crowded streets.

Working: Joy Corrigan, 27, took a candid catwalk as she made her way through the bustling streets of Manhattan on Wednesday, dressed in brown sportswear and black studded boots

The 27-year-old Massachusetts native took on a healthy dose of attitude when she noticed the admiring photographer.

She started to tone her hips and legs in her Alo Yoga workout gear, which she paired with a pair of black leather boots wrapped in metal studs.

As an added bonus, Corrigan also wore a matching Alo Yoga baseball cap over her long blonde locks that flowed over her shoulders and down her back.

On the go: The fashion model had just left the gym after a workout when she was spotted making her way through the streets in tight leggings and a matching sports bra from Alo Yoga

Make that move: Finally, the catwalk queen tore off her baseball cap to reveal her long and wavy blonde locks during a walk for the adoring photographer

At times she seemed to be focused on her phone, whether accessing her messages or tuning in to some of her favorite songs.

Finally, the catwalk queen took off her hat and began running her hands and fingers through her long locks.

Still in model mode and very aware of the admiring photographer, she continued her walk across several zebra crossings, her abs tensing impressively.

Edgy: The Massachusetts native also wore a pair of black leather boots with metal studs

Lots of ‘tude’: the model put down a healthy dose of attitude during her mock catwalk

Corrigan also took to her Instagram page, sharing a series of photos and videos of herself working out in another activewear ensemble from Alo Yoga.

“Love this set Alo,” she declared in one of the selfie clips she posted, which was apparently shot in front of a full-length mirror at the gym.

She also shared a series of photos from her time on the runway for Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo show the previous night.

On her highlight walk, which got a few shouts from the lively crowd, Corrigan beamed out in a pink leather trench coat, black knee-high boots and super cool sunglasses.

Working: Corrigan also shared a few videos and photos of herself dressed in another activewear ensemble from Alo Yoga on her Instagram page

Lovin’ it: The model declared ‘love this set’, in the caption of a selfie snap

Prom mode: Corrigan also made a pitch for @theeautyandthebroth on social media

Making a statement: The co-founder and CEO of Naked Species also shared photos from her time on the runway for Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo show the previous night

Striking: the model wore a pink leather trench coat with black knee-high boots

Cool cat: In addition to an extra dose of cool, Corrigan also wore super cool sunglasses during her highlight walk

Crowd pleaser: The audience could hear their approval for both the model and the outfit as they walked down the catwalk

Shining star: both her skin and ensemble shimmered under the bright lights of the catwalk