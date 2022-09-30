Joy Corrigan puts her figure on display while shooting a campaign in Beverly Hills

Former Victoria’s Secret model Joy Corrigan left little to the imagination while shooting a vintage-Chanel-esque campaign for What Goes Around Comes Around on Thursday.

The 27-year-old actress, model and now fashion designer took advantage of the streets of Beverly Hills, using them as her own personal runway in a slew of photos that highlighted her toned stomach and long legs.

The photo shoot was intended to recreate a classic Chanel black and white look that encapsulated old Hollywood and California’s cool California.

Corrigan wore a short buttonless leather jacket and a short gathered skirt that accentuated her long legs with lace-up shoes.

The beauty’s flawless abs were on full display as she took off her top and revealed a sheer bra that hugged her tight frame.

Corrigan spruced up her outfit by adding oversized black and white retro sunglasses while wearing a round, quilted Chanel bag that featured on the store’s website under ‘Shop vintage Chanel’.

Joy is a natural for the camera and exuded sex appeal, which reminded us of another blonde bombshell who once took Hollywood by storm: Marilyn Monroe.

Decorated from head to toe with carefully curated luxury accessories, Joy embodies the glamor of today’s Hollywood.

Keeping her hair and makeup simple with pink pouty lips, the emphasis was on her body and outfit.

The stunning entrepreneur and entertainer who recently launched her clothing line for men and women called NakedSpecies proved that there is indeed something magical about the West Coast.

Two weeks ago, the beauty made a statement on the runway of Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo show during New York Fashion Week and was recently spotted roaming the streets of Manhattan.

She has also recently shared many photos and videos of herself training in various ensembles of Alo Yoga.

