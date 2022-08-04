Joy Corrigan looks incredibly toned in a strappy bikini as she adds matching rollerskates

Joy Corrigan looked incredibly sleek as she posed in an exotic strappy silver bikini for a late summer photo shoot in new images shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret veteran showed off her formidable figure in Naked Species’ metallic strappy bikini, which she tagged.

‘Galaxy bikini is everything! We finally dropped the new collection!’ shared the blonde bombshell in her caption while adding a carousel of photos.

The fun suit emphasized her slim waist and endless legs while adding roller skates that were also silver.

The 5ft 8in runway sensation wore her long blonde hair in glamorous barrel curls.

The Massachusetts-born influencer topped off the beach outfit with a pair of white gold and diamond hoops and a matching bracelet.

She emphasized her gorgeous features and wore a touch of delicate makeup, including pale pink blush and matching lipstick on her pout.

Making sure everyone knows who the designer is: and she had on a hat with the bathing suit designer’s name on it

Joy further completed the look with a hat that reads Naked Species on the front, indicating she was plugging the brand.

The model recently looked nothing short of sensational as she showed off her figure while hoping for hula on the runway during Beach Bunny’s fashion show at The Paraiso Tent in Miami.

The cover girl sizzled in a tiny pink thong bikini as she walked the runway before showing off her hoop skills at the South Beach venue during Miami Swim Week.

Joy looked in her element as she stunned onlookers with her incredibly slim and toned figure, with her little two-piece with lots of skin.

Her swimwear had gold chain detailing on the halter top and bottom and a crisscross section that went over her washboard abs.

The beauty increased her height with a pair of sky-high nude platform heels, and Joy wore no other accessories so as not to distract from her killer body.

In an interview with Maxim in January, the model discussed her laid-back attitude towards showing her body in front of the camera.

Sit down: The star sat down at the entrance of the house while holding a skate

Ready to skate: Siren seemed ready to skate even though she didn’t have knee pads or elbow pads

“I love being sexy and I love showing off my skin because I work really hard to get the body I have. I’ve always been very free-spirited about it,” she explained.

The stunner added: ‘I try to keep every photo I take very stylish and a visual showcase of the beauty of what a woman can look like. That’s my goal.’

She grew up on a backcountry ranch, surrounded by livestock, with six brothers and three sisters in North Carolina.

“I never dreamed I would be where I am now. I knew there was something different, and something bigger, but I had no idea what it was. I just knew I had to get out of that city, and as soon as I was old enough, I moved. I love my family, but I realized there’s more to it,” explains the model.

When she was young, she said she would “go to church every Sunday and Wednesday” and “shouldn’t wear skirts above the knees.”

“But there was a part of me that wanted to be free and show the world that I can be sexy,” she said of her strict upbringing. ‘She [her parents] weren’t so proud of me because they didn’t understand that I wanted to show my body and feel sexy as a woman. Now they are proud of their daughter.’

The entrepreneur, who has worked for brands like Guess, Victoria’s Secret and Jimmy Choo, has been modeling since she was 14 years old after being scouted at a shopping center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Corrigan co-founded Naked Species with her sister, Gina, a clothing line.

The 5’8″ beauty described the line as “streetwear with a twist”. The brand includes clothing, jewelry and swimwear for both men and women.

Ten percent of Naked Species’ profits are donated to wildlife conservation.