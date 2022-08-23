Joy Corrigan is pretty in pink as she flaunts her toned tummy

<!–

Joy Corrigan showed off her flawless abs in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The blonde bombshell showcased her slim physique in a slew of photos that highlighted her toned stomach and arms.

Wearing elements of luxury sportswear company Alo Yoga from head to toe, the 27-year-old actress, model and now fashion designer seemed poised to both hit the town and train in style.

Work-it-out: Wearing elements of luxury sportswear company Alo from head to toe, model and fashion designer Joy Corrigan seemed ready to train in style

Sun-kissed: Corrigan poses in the sun with a white hat, pink slippers, loose sweatpants, small pink sports top and matching purse

The 10-image carousel featured some of Corrigan’s favorite pieces from the clothing line.

With a bubblegum pink sports bra with spaghetti straps and cream colored high-waisted joggers, the model’s bevels were on full display.

Her bare shoulders and skinny arms seemed to be kissed by the sun as she posed in different ways to show why Alo is one of her favorite casual brands to wear.

Warm shoulder: Her hair and makeup kept simple, Corrigan’s loose blonde beach waves and slightly enhanced face shimmered as she looked over her shoulder at the camera

Fab-letics: Decorated from head to toe with carefully curated workout gear, Corrigan accessories with tortoiseshell sunglasses and gold chains

She completed the look with Alo socks, bright pink flip flops and a white baseball cap.

In her post, “@Alo my favorite everyday outfit,” Corrigan looked effortlessly styled in her sporty outfit.

Her tanned body and her pretty face made for a fresh look.

Magic: The 27-year-old is in front of the camera, of course, and spent the afternoon taking advantage of the California sun

Smokey: Opting for light eye makeup and a super-shine nude lip, the focus was on her workout gear

Corrigan looked flawless with simple makeup.

Soft pink eyeshadow and lashes complimented her pink glossy lips.

Looking healthy and happy, Corrigan made the Alo outfit look both sexy and industrious when she paired it with an over-the-shoulder pink alligator-embossed bag.

Strike a pose: The stunning entrepreneur and entertainer recently launched her clothing line called NakedSpecies, proof that there’s a new spin on old Hollywood glamor