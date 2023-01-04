Joy Behar rips ‘conservatives’ and ‘heterosexual men’ for supporting tackle football in schools

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Joy Behar, co-host of The View, pilloried conservatives and straight men for pushing tackle football in schools in the wake of the shock Damar Hamlin collapse on Monday Night Football.

Her comments come after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night and was left in a critical condition.

Behar said she discovered a poll in which 45 percent of Americans — mostly straight men and conservatives — said they thought tackle football was appropriate for kids, adding “I’m just saying.”

The longtime liberal host then derisively suggested that kids try golf or tennis instead.

Joy Behar, co-host of The View, criticized conservatives and straight men for pushing football in schools in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s shock Monday Night Football collapse

Co-host Sara Haines somewhat defended the sport, saying it was a “big part of the tradition” in America and that like many Americans, she had grown up going to football games all the time.

“I grew up and football was just the norm,” Haines said. “My parents went to the games long after we were even in high school because the whole town did. I loved ‘Friday Night Lights’, et cetera, et cetera. What could change it is people having children because, like me, you wouldn’t even have known all the damage that could be done right now.”

Sunny Hostin then chimed in, saying her son left the sport after suffering a hamstring injury and learning the risks of CTE — chronic traumatic encephalopathy — a neurodegenerative disease often associated with contact sports.

“I think a lot of moms definitely feel that way and have felt that way for a long time, but it’s — as my son describes it, it’s a family. It’s a bonding experience that he’s never had before,” she added.

Behar and The View are the latest leftist talkers to criticize the country’s most popular sports conglomerate.

MSNBC host Joy Reid attacked the NFL on Tuesday, calling it a brutal “modern gladiatorial spectacle” that shows a lack of concern for player welfare.

“It’s another tragic reminder of the sport’s inherent violence and the humanity of the young men who risk their health and safety for the NFL’s modern gladiatorial spectacle.”

Behar and The View are the latest left-wing talkers to criticize the country’s hottest sports conglomerate after Monday night’s tragedy.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night and was resuscitated by medics

Hamlin collapses, falls backwards and remains motionless on the floor

The rare injury occurs when something contacts the chest wall, right when the lower chambers of the heart begin to refill with blood. The impact then causes a rapid and disorganized contraction of the lower chambers of the heart, preventing the heart from getting blood to the rest of the body. The time frame for this to happen is only 20 milliseconds, making commotio cordis incredibly rare. Only 30 people a year suffer from the injury worldwide, and only about 200 cases have been reported among Americans. It has been previously noted in young baseball or hockey players who receive a blow from a baseball or hockey puck to the center of their chest

It took the NFL about an hour after Hamlin collapsed to officially suspend the game while league executives gathered information and communicated with the referee, coaches and the NFL Players Association.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the pitch on Monday night and was resuscitated by medics, but reports have since been positive, with his ventilator use reduced from 100 per cent to 50 per cent late Tuesday.

Hamlin collapsed after colliding with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and was rushed to the hospital after emergency medical treatment at the stadium.

Doctors believe the blow to the star’s chest knocked his heart’s pumping mechanism out of rhythm, disrupted blood flow around his body and shut down his brain.

Experts speculate that this may have happened during a vulnerable moment in the heart’s electrical cycle, triggering it a condition called ‘commotio cordis’.

The criticism of the league comes as fans have called on the NFL to review the rules surrounding uniforms in the days following the accident, arguing players could use the hard body armor as a weapon.