Joy Behar finds another thing to blame Trump for

Joy Behar couldn’t help but blame Donald Trump for the technical problems that disrupted The View’s teleprompter on Wednesday.

Her comment came after a heated Hot Topics segment, in which her costars, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin, fiercely blasted public school choice, which allows programs to offer alternatives to assigned local public school options.

After moderator Whoopi Goldberg wedged herself between the women and called for a commercial break, she returned to the screen to address the “messy” first segment.

“We’re all sitting here at the table and we’re having a conversation,” Goldberg sarcastically reminded Hostin and Farah, the White House director of strategic communications and aide to the president in 2020 during Trump’s first term.

She continued, “And we’re going to get back to it, but before we do, I just want to say, this is the beauty of people having different opinions. Sometimes it’s messy. Sometimes we are messy.”

Goldberg then pointed out that when she “came out this morning” to give her opening statement, she “had trouble figuring it out” because “there was nothing” on the teleprompter to read.

“There’s something in the air,” she said, before Behar interjected with her own explanation.

Behar claimed, “You know what’s in the air, Whoopi? Trumpism!’

“We lost the election,” she continued as Haines covered her face.

Behar went on to say that “half of this country is miserable” after Trump’s election victory.

‘Let’s just tell the truth. We’re sorry he won. We hate it,” she insisted. “Everyone is tense and crazy right now.”

Her comments come amid reports that ABC News executives are reportedly actively seeking a conservative, pro-Trump voice to join The View’s panel after all-stars endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president .

Earlier this month the New York Post reported that ABC News Group president Debra OConnell and ABC News boss Almin Karamehmedovic held sit-down meetings with executive producers and other senior editorial leaders to discuss the reporting.

The focus is mainly on The View, say unidentified sources.

“The View is facing pressure from on high,” the source said. “Viewers can expect some big changes, including bringing in new panelists who can bring a pro-Trump perspective.”

The source further noted that all six current panelists supported Harris in the presidential election.

‘They lost. They’re out of touch with America,” the insider said, noting, “For a show about different perspectives, The View seems to be out of touch when it comes to Trump” and ABC News executives “don’t want to alienate people ‘. pro-Trump demographic” as they try to maintain the show’s ratings and ad revenue.

“Ultimately, these changes are not about politics. They are about economics,” the source explained. Trump got more than half of the votes.

“TV networks must find pro-Trump voices and diversify viewpoints to reflect the diverse perspectives of Americans.”

Another unidentified source also noted that the change comes after ABC News executives were surprised by Trump’s victory.

“We’re trying to figure out how we’re going to view the next four years with everyone in ABC News on one side,” the source said.

It remains unclear whether the show would start one of the waking panelists or simply add a seventh.

But including a conservative on the infamous show could cause problems with the top talent, the first source said.

“The question is what will happen to the Whoopis and the Joys if they land a Trumpster,” the insider said.

Many of the panelists have already spoken out against the president-elect since his victory, with Goldberg – the show’s longest-running permanent co-host – announcing that she will continue to refuse to use Trump’s name.

Goldberg has refused to use Trump’s name since he first took office in 2016, saying she “couldn’t” put the word “president” in front of his name.

Hostin also said she was “deeply disturbed” by the election results, as she blamed “uneducated white women” and “Latino men” for Trump’s victory, claiming they voted for policies that would negatively impact would have them.

“I think Trump’s victory had nothing to do with policy, I think this was a referendum on cultural resentment in this country,” she told the show.

Earlier this month, the New York Post reported that ABC News Group president Debra OConnell and ABC News boss Almin Karamehmedovic held sit-down meetings with executive producers and other senior editorial leaders to discuss the reporting; former panelist Meghan McCain, seen above in 2020, recently took a hit on the show for not having “a single conservative woman” on the panel

“Black women tried again last night to save this country… what we don’t have are white women, who voted for Donald Trump by about 52 percent – ​​uneducated white women, I understand. You actually have Latino men voting for him more.”

Amid the Trump bashing, former panelist Meghan McCain took to X to lash out at her former castmates.

“With all due respect, please stop sending me segments from The View,” she wrote, describing the show as a “radical progressive nuthouse and that’s why I left years ago.”

McCain was also widely criticized on the show for not having “a single conservative woman” on the panel during election season.

“It is an outright malfeasance on the part of ABC News that there is not a single conservative woman on The View this morning who voted for Trump or is simply not turned away by his supporters to explain to America why he is so popular,” she said. them. said after Trump’s victory.