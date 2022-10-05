Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth announce they are expecting their third child

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth took to social media on Wednesday to announce to fans that they are expecting their third child.

‘Baby #3 is on the way!’ the pair wrote in a joint post on Instagram, adding: ‘Full video is now on YouTube! *link in bio*.’

The two, 24 and 28, already share son Gideon, four, and daughter Evelyn, two.

Baby on the way: Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth took to social media on Wednesday to announce to fans they are expecting their third child

Whispering in a tearful video shot from Alaska, Joy-Anna explained to viewers that she was taking a test and hoped it would come back positive.

Before opening the test result, she wiped a tear from her eye as she remarked to the camera, “I miss my babies, back home in Arkansas.

In the Instagram post, Joy and Austin shared two professional snapshots taken at the formal announcement.

The young mother wore a white dress and her long hair was arranged in soft waves of curls as her husband kissed her on the cheek.

Stunned: The 13-minute YouTube video shows the mouth of the former Counting On personality and she removes the pregnancy test to see the result

She kept ultrasound pictures in the frame while flashing a big smile while Austin held her waist.

In a second, the couple were joined by their two young children, who looked adorable standing in front of them.

The 13-minute YouTube video shows the mouth of the former Counting On personality and she removes the pregnancy test to see the result.

Overjoyed: ‘We tried, and we’re both ready to have number three,’ said the mother-to-be in the recording

“We’ve tried, and we’re both ready to have number three,” the mother-to-be said in the recording.

“Or baby number three and four,” her husband added.

“Wouldn’t that be cool?” Duggar asked rhetorically before continuing, “We’re in a really good place now.

“We love our family and we are ready to expand, so we really hope we get pregnant. It would be crazy if they were twins. It would be fun.’

Due date: In the clip, the mom and dad shared with their followers that their bundle of joy is coming around the third week of May

In the clip, the mom and dad shared with their followers that their bundle of joy is expected around the third week of May.

The news about their upcoming child has so far garnered a whopping 123,000 likes from Joy-Anna’s 1.1 million followers.

Also expecting in the Duggar family are sisters-in-law Katey (Nakatsu) Duggar and Hannah (Wissmann) Duggar.

In January 2021, Joy-Anna revealed that she and her husband Austin Forsyth had already fallen ill with COVID-19, having tested positive while pregnant with their daughter.

The star made the revelation on Instagram in response to a fan question whether she and her family have had the coronavirus.

“Yes, Austin and I both tested positive for Covid last year,” she wrote. “I was still pregnant with Evelyn. We both had body aches, slight fever and lost our taste and smell. Fortunately, we recovered quickly!’