Journalist Terry Willesee reveals his best and worst celebrity interviews

Terry Willesee is arguably one of Australia’s most respected and well-known journalists.

And now the former Live at Five host has revealed the best and worst celebrity interviews of his career.

In conversation with his son Jesse in a TikTok videocalled 77-year-old Beatles guitarist George Harrison “the nicest personality” he had ever interviewed.

“He was funny, we got along so well [he’s] a true legend,” Willesee gushed, before adding, “With George Harrison, what you see is what you get.”

When asked if he’d ever dealt with “mean celebrities,” Willesee was quick to mention A-lister Harrison Ford.

“So he himself, didn’t want to do the interview with me or anyone else. I didn’t want to talk about his movie,’ he said.

‘He was so rude. I was glad to see the end of him,” he added, waving his hand in the air contemptuously.

The 77-year-old called Beatles guitarist George Harrison “the nicest personality” he had ever interviewed. Harrison pictured in 1981

Terry is best known for his stints on Channel Seven and the Nine Network, presenting shows such as Today and A Current Affair.

He also worked in America where he worked on the American series A Current Affair which is unrelated to the Australian show.

A number of high-profile Australian media figures have recently come out to reveal their worst celebrity interviews.

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson revealed that Friends star Matt LeBlanc will always be remembered as their worst celebrity ever interviewed.

LeBlanc appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2016 to promote his BBC series Top Gear, but things quickly went downhill when he failed to show any enthusiasm.

“That was years ago for Top Gear, and it was a horrible interview. But he’s notoriously bad at interviews,” Jackie said.

Sandilands, who previously called LeBlanc an “a**ehole” after their disastrous interview, replied, “Who cares? He was very arrogant and then he had to be hanged and scolded.

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson revealed Friends star Matt LeBlanc will always be remembered as their worst celebrity ever interviewed

‘And then banished from ever coming back. Worst interview in the world!’

In July, US-based entertainment reporter from Sunrise named Nelson Aspen, Kevin Spacey and Vin Diesel as his worst guests.

“If you’re prepared and polite, you know you can always get a good conversation. Unfortunately, that was not the case with Kevin Spacey,” he said.

In July, US-based Sunrise entertainment reporter Nelson Aspen named Kevin Spacey as his worst guest

Aspen said at the time that Diesel, best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, was a great interview, but was always late for junkets.

“Another problematic talent was Vin Diesel. I’ve done four interviews with him over the years,” said the veteran journalist.

“He’s a great interview, but he has a problem with being rashly late. The first time was seven hours late, then four hours and two hours.’