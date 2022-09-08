Journalist published footage of Democrat official having an AFFAIR that ended his career

The murder of a Vegas reporter may be related to a filthy video he published depicting a Democrat official leaving the back seat of his car with a woman he was having an affair with.

Investigative reporter Jeff German, 69, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, 45, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death.

Telles refused to deny he was involved in the murder of reporters outside his home shortly before he was detained by police.

Telles failed to win reelection after German published numerous revelations about the unrest in his office.

One particularly damaging revelation came about an affair Telles had with a colleague after German published a video of him getting out of a vehicle with his lover.

Staffer Roberta Lee-Kennett, 45, left the back seat of the car at the same time as the official, and you can see her skirt pulling down.

The clip was published in May by the late investigative journalist.

Telles’ home was searched by the Las Vegas police hours before his arrest.

Police found DNA evidence linking him to the crime.

When spotted by reporters at his home while police were still investigating, Telles declined to respond to the question “did you do this?”

Telles, a Democrat, failed to win reelection after a series of stories written by German exposed the unrest in his office and claimed he was having an affair with an employee. His home was searched by the Las Vegas police just hours before his arrest.

By 6 p.m. Wednesday, the police had returned to Telles’ home in tactical gear and surrounded the house while Telles remained inside.

About 30 minutes later, he was wheeled out of the house on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

DailyMail.com previously revealed that Telles had been ranting against German for months, including in an angry series of social media posts accusing him of rummaging through his trash and writing “lying defamations” about him.

After the arrest, editor-in-chief Glenn Cook said: “The arrest of Robert Telles is both a huge relief and an outrage for the editors of Review-Journal.

“We are relieved that Telles is in custody and furious that a colleague appears to have been murdered for reporting on an elected official. Journalists cannot do the important work our communities need if they fear that a presentation of facts could lead to violent retaliation.

“We thank the Las Vegas Police Department for their urgency and hard work and for immediately recognizing the appalling significance of Jeff’s murder. Now hopefully the Review-Journal, the German family and Jeff’s many friends can begin the process of mourning and honoring a great man and a brave reporter

Colleagues of German, from the Review Journal, snapped photos of Telles washing a car resembling one that police say was on the hunt as part of the investigation into the reporters’ deaths the day before they raided his home.

Jeff German, a Las Vegas Review Journal report, was found dead on Saturday. German, a crime reporter, was the author of the 2001 true crime book “Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss,” the story of the death of Ted Binion, heir to the Horseshoe Club’s fortune.

In an angry post on June 19 – three days after he lost the primaries – Telles wrote: “If Rita doesn’t win, her position won’t be released.

‘Then the employee who wanted her position won’t get it. This person wanted to work in that position for three years to get a much higher monthly payment upon retirement.

“That’s why Jeff German and John Cahill might not be done trying to drag me through the mud.

“In order for the Democrats to rally around Rita, they would have to turn most Democratic voters against me, even if I was irrelevant. Don’t be surprised if the articles keep coming.

“Through all of these articles, I’ve had the support of my family and friends.

“Despite what Jeff German and John Cahill did to me personally, I was sustained by love and support that helped me keep fighting for reelection. Even though I’ve lost, I still have that love and support.”

Telles had also launched a Twitter rant the day before, accusing German of rummaging through his trash, making a “veiled threat” against him and bullying.

One message read: ‘Looking forward to lying smear #4 by @JGermanRJ #onetrickpony. I think he’s mad I didn’t crawl into a hole and die.’

A second added: ‘Typical bully. Can’t take a pound of criticism after throwing 100 pounds of BS. On to article #4 now. You’d think he’d have better things to do.’

Telles also said he expected to be linked to the mafia and Yakuza [street gang] after leaving pizza and sushi boxes in the bin, before adding sarcastically: “*Woman hears a rustle in the bin* Her: “Honey, is there a wild animal in the bin?” Me: ‘No honey. Looks like @JGermanRJ is going through our trash for his fourth story about me.” Oh, Jeff…’

Telles shares a $660,000 four-bedroom home with his wife Mae Ishmael, 45, and their three young children in the upscale Peccole Ranch area of ​​Las Vegas.

The house was raided by police early Wednesday morning.

Police had already released images of a maroon GMC Yukon Denali from 2007 to 2013 that they believe was linked to the case.

A similar vehicle, shown on the map of Telles’ home, was removed from the property by police, along with a gray BMW sedan.

Reportedly, Telles had returned to the property around 2 p.m. and was dressed in a hazmat suit, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.