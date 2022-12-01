Journalist Petronella Wyatt defends ‘decent’ Lady Susan Hussey saying race row ‘will ruin her life’

<!–

Petronella Wyatt defended ‘decent’ Lady Susan Hussey last night, expressing her concern that the racing would ‘ruin her life’.

The journalist and broadcaster tweeted: ‘I have known Lady Hussey since I was 18. She is a decent woman and certainly not a racist.

‘She often asked my mother where she was from because she had a Central European accent. I am sometimes mistaken for non-British because of my colour. I am never offended.

Poor Susan Hussey is 83 and this must be the first time she has ever offended anyone. She is very kind and considerate and I feel sorry for her.

Journalist and broadcaster Petronella Wyatt, pictured, defended ‘decent’ Lady Susan Hussey last night and expressed concern that the racing would ‘ruin her life’

Her greatest sin turns out to be gentle curiosity. I have often asked people where their family is originally from.

Knowing Susan Hussey, the Queen’s chief lady-in-waiting, she’ll be devastated. The palace should not have fired her after decades of service. This will ruin her life.’

Miss Wyatt’s mother, Veronica Banszky von Ambroz, was born in Hungary and married Labor politician Woodrow Wyatt.

Mr Wyatt was a close associate of the Queen Mother, Margaret Thatcher and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.