Jourdan Dunn shows off her modelling credentials as she holds a pouting class on The Big Breakfast

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is known for adorning catwalks for designer brands around the world.

And Jourdan Dunn showed off her modeling credentials in a leggy leather miniskirt when she joined Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast to teach a “pouting lesson” on Saturday.

Presenters, AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan, asked the supermodel, 32, to reveal her secrets to the “perfect pout.”

Sensational: Jordan Dunn, 32, showed off her modeling credentials in a leggy leather miniskirt when she joined Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast to deliver a ‘pouting lesson’ on Saturday

The model looked simply sensational in a lilac silk blouse and patent leather slippers, but the model laughed as she explained, “You have to suck it in!”

“Well, especially for those who don’t have cheekbones, you have to suck it in, suck your cheeks in!”

“I look like I’ve been punched in the face or swallowed my dentures,” guest Ross Kemp joked, trying to impersonate Jourdan.

Secrets: The model looked simply sensational in a lilac silk blouse and patent leather slippers, and the model laughed as she explained, “You gotta suck it in!”

Hilarious: ‘Looks like I’ve been punched in the face or swallowed my dentures,’ joked guest Ross Kemp, trying to impersonate Jourdan

Mo fell in: “My favorite pose is when you look like you’re about to sneeze, like a Victoria’s Secret model.”

Guest Olivia Attwood then confessed that her secret to the perfect photo was her boyfriend teaching her boyfriend how to take the photo properly, before joking that a cosmetic doctor helped too.

It comes after Jourdan revealed to Harpers Bazaar that she’d decided to quit modeling to focus on acting after finding ‘the one’ in fiancé Dion Hamilton.

Advice: ‘Well, especially for those who don’t have cheekbones, you have to suck it in, suck your cheeks in!’ the Victoria’s Secret model said:

Funny: Presenter Mo dropped in: ‘My favorite pose is when you look like you’re about to sneeze, like a Victoria’s Secret model’

She said, “Before closing, I decided I wanted to take the time to focus on acting. When the lockdown happened, it felt like the perfect time to dedicate to it. I started therapy…’

She focused on her acting and said she wanted to be in Marvel movies, on stage, which was possible for her.

The actress said she would love to star in Marvel movies so her son Riley (11) will think she’s the “coolest mom ever.”

Keeping the acting dream alive, she spoke out earlier, saying she “wanted to be fantastic.”