Jourdan Dunn puts on a VERY leggy display as she takes to the Boss catwalk during Milan Fashion Week

Jourdan Dunn looked nothing short of sensational as she took to the Hugo Boss runway on Thursday during Milan Fashion Week.

The British model, 32, flaunted her figure in a slinky black dress as she shone her gear alongside fashion royalty Naomi Campbell, 52.

Jourdan’s frock boasted a sheer panel bustier top on her slim waist.

The model, who was reportedly discovered in Hammersmith Primark, also flashed her toned legs thanks to a hip-high split.

Her look was completed with a pair of chunky black boots and leather gloves, which gave the outfit an edgy look.

Jourdan’s long raven locks were smoothed as she donned a radiant palette of makeup for the show.

Naomi looked chic in an anthracite trouser suit as she walked the catwalk for the brand with her gear.

She seemed to go braless under the oversized blazer and had a long black coat on it.

Founded first in 1958, Milan Fashion Week is part of the global Big Four, the others being Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week.

The annual event welcomes 30,000 visitors and hosts more than 40 shows each season.

This year, Gucci, Prada, Moschino and Versace, among others, will unveil their latest collections.

Anthony Joshua made an unlikely appearance as he also strolled the runway.

The boxer, 32, looked smart in a stylish beige sweater paired with dark pants.

Anthony’s stylish ensemble also included leather motorcycle boots, as he wore a perfectly matched helmet under his arm.

He seemed at ease when he made his runway debut alongside the likes of stunner Jourdan.

In more candid photos, the athlete was seen backstage practicing his boxing moves.