WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Jourdan Dunn puts on a VERY leggy display as she takes to the Boss catwalk during Milan Fashion Week

Entertainment
By Merry
Jourdan Dunn puts on a VERY leggy display as she takes to the Boss catwalk during Milan Fashion Week 24
1663896026 897 Jourdan Dunn puts on a VERY leggy display as she
Jourdan Dunn puts on a VERY leggy display as she takes to the Boss catwalk during Milan Fashion Week 25
1663896027 318 Jourdan Dunn puts on a VERY leggy display as she
Jourdan Dunn puts on a VERY leggy display as she takes to the Boss catwalk during Milan Fashion Week 26
1663896028 469 Jourdan Dunn puts on a VERY leggy display as she
Jourdan Dunn puts on a VERY leggy display as she takes to the Boss catwalk during Milan Fashion Week 27
1663896029 690 Jourdan Dunn puts on a VERY leggy display as she
Jourdan Dunn puts on a VERY leggy display as she takes to the Boss catwalk during Milan Fashion Week 28
1663896031 965 Jourdan Dunn puts on a VERY leggy display as she
Jourdan Dunn puts on a VERY leggy display as she takes to the Boss catwalk during Milan Fashion Week 29

Jourdan Dunn puts on a VERY leggy show in a slinky black dress with hip split as she takes to the Hugo Boss runway during Milan Fashion Week

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline

Published: 02:12, September 23, 2022 | Updated: 02:14, September 23, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Jourdan Dunn looked nothing short of sensational as she took to the Hugo Boss runway on Thursday during Milan Fashion Week.

The British model, 32, flaunted her figure in a slinky black dress as she shone her gear alongside fashion royalty Naomi Campbell, 52.

Jourdan’s frock boasted a sheer panel bustier top on her slim waist.

Showstop: Jourdan Dunn looked nothing short of sensational as she took to the Hugo Boss runway on Thursday during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday
Showstop: Jourdan Dunn looked nothing short of sensational as she took to the Hugo Boss runway on Thursday during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday

Showstop: Jourdan Dunn looked nothing short of sensational as she took to the Hugo Boss runway on Thursday during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday

The model, who was reportedly discovered in Hammersmith Primark, also flashed her toned legs thanks to a hip-high split.

Her look was completed with a pair of chunky black boots and leather gloves, which gave the outfit an edgy look.

Jourdan’s long raven locks were smoothed as she donned a radiant palette of makeup for the show.

What a dress! Her dress had a bustier top, sheer panels
What a dress! Her dress had a bustier top, sheer panels
Wowza: She flashed her tinted pins thanks to a hip-high split
Wowza: She flashed her tinted pins thanks to a hip-high split

What a dress! Her dress featured a bustier top, sheer panels across the waist and a hip split

Stunning: Jourdan's long raven locks were smoothed as she donned a radiant palette of makeup for the show
Stunning: Jourdan's long raven locks were smoothed as she donned a radiant palette of makeup for the show

Stunning: Jourdan’s long raven locks were smoothed as she donned a radiant palette of makeup for the show

Naomi looked chic in an anthracite trouser suit as she walked the catwalk for the brand with her gear.

She seemed to go braless under the oversized blazer and had a long black coat on it.

Founded first in 1958, Milan Fashion Week is part of the global Big Four, the others being Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week.

Hot stuff: the sheer panels showed almost every inch of her toned figure
Hot stuff: the sheer panels showed almost every inch of her toned figure

Hot stuff: the sheer panels showed almost every inch of her toned figure

In good company: British model shone alongside fashion king Naomi Campbell, 52
In good company: British model shone alongside fashion king Naomi Campbell, 52

In good company: British model shone alongside fashion king Naomi Campbell, 52

Astonishingly, the model strode confidently down the runway past a star-studded crowd
Amazing: Model walked confidently down the runway past a star-studded audience

Amazing: Model walked confidently down the runway past a star-studded audience

The annual event welcomes 30,000 visitors and hosts more than 40 shows each season.

This year, Gucci, Prada, Moschino and Versace, among others, will unveil their latest collections.

Anthony Joshua made an unlikely appearance as he also strolled the runway.

Outfit: She added height to her stately frame with a pair of black platform heels
Outfit: She added height to her stately frame with a pair of black platform heels

Professional: Naomi looked chic in an anthracite trouser suit as she walked the catwalk for the brand with her gear

The boxer, 32, looked smart in a stylish beige sweater paired with dark pants.

Anthony’s stylish ensemble also included leather motorcycle boots, as he wore a perfectly matched helmet under his arm.

He seemed at ease when he made his runway debut alongside the likes of stunner Jourdan.

In more candid photos, the athlete was seen backstage practicing his boxing moves.

Unexpected: Anthony Joshua made an unlikely appearance while also strolling the runway
Unexpected: Anthony Joshua made an unlikely appearance while also strolling the runway

Unexpected: Anthony Joshua made an unlikely appearance while also strolling the runway

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Peltz allegedly pushing ‘false…

Merry

Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa…

Merry

Zoe Kravitz rocks taupe tank top and…

Merry
1 of 4,831

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More