Jourdan Dunn puts on a busty display in a daring black leather dress

Stylish celebrities have traveled to Milan, Italy for fashion week.

And Jourdan Dunn put on a busty show when she attended the star-studded Salvatore Ferragamo show in town on Saturday that also attracted stars like Naomi Campbell.

The 32-year-old model showcased her incredible sense of style in a bold black leather dress as she proudly took her front row seat.

Jourdan showed off a hint of her roomy assets in the falling number which featured a choker-style top and splits on the skirt to reveal her toned legs.

She completed the look with Nike sneakers and dark tones while sporting her dark brown locks in a poker straight style and opting for glowing makeup.

Meanwhile, former supermodel Naomi, 52, was also on the show, wearing a long beige coat that was tied at the waist.

She wore a black bag, sunglasses and pulled sultry poses as she posed with her fashion friends.

It comes after Jourdan showed off her modeling credentials in a leggy leather miniskirt when she joined Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast earlier this month to teach a “pouting lesson.”

Presenters, AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan, asked the supermodel to reveal her secrets to the “perfect pout.”

The model looked simply sensational in a lilac silk blouse and patent leather slippers, but the model laughed as she explained, “You have to suck it in!”

“Well, especially for those who don’t have cheekbones, you have to suck it in, suck your cheeks in!”

“I look like I’ve been punched in the face or swallowed my dentures,” guest Ross Kemp joked, trying to impersonate Jourdan.

Mo fell in: “My favorite pose is when you look like you’re about to sneeze, like a Victoria’s Secret model.”

Guest Olivia Attwood then confessed that her secret to the perfect photo was her boyfriend teaching her boyfriend how to take the photo properly, before joking that a cosmetic doctor helped too.

It came after Jourdan revealed to Harpers Bazaar that she’d decided to quit modeling to focus on acting after finding “the one” in fiancé Dion Hamilton.

She said, “Before closing, I decided I wanted to take the time to focus on acting. When the lockdown happened, it felt like the perfect time to dedicate to it. I started therapy…’

She focused on her acting and said she wanted to be in Marvel movies, on stage, whatever was possible for her.

The actress said she would love to star in Marvel movies so her son Riley (11) will think she’s the “coolest mom ever.”

Keeping the acting dream alive, she spoke out earlier, saying she “wanted to be fantastic.”

