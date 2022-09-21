Jourdan Dunn looks effortlessly chic in a grey corset co-ord

Stylish celebrities have traveled to Milan, Italy for fashion week.

And Jourdan Dunn looked effortlessly chic as she attended the star-studded Fendi show in town on Wednesday that also featured stars Shay Mitchell and Lily Allen.

The 32-year-old model showed off her incredible sense of style in a light gray corset top and matching wide-leg pants as a combination as she turned up a storm for the cameras.

The beauty was tight at the waist and sporting a matching small bag while she ramped up her height with black stilettos and sporting trendy shades.

Meanwhile, Shay stood out from the crowd in a quirky ensemble as she made her arrival at the fashion event.

The Pretty Little Liars star, 35, turned heads in a very bright yellow sweater and glitzy skirt as she posed before heading to the runway location.

Elsewhere, one legged Lily flashed in a white top, brown miniskirt and oversized coat as she strolled in.

It comes after Jourdan showed off her modeling credentials in a leggy leather miniskirt when she joined Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast earlier this month to teach a “pouting lesson.”

Presenters, AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan, asked the supermodel to reveal her secrets to the “perfect pout.”

The model looked simply sensational in a lilac silk blouse and patent leather slippers, but the model laughed as she explained, “You have to suck it in!”

“Well, especially for those who don’t have cheekbones, you have to suck it in, suck your cheeks in!”

“I look like I’ve been punched in the face or swallowed my dentures,” guest Ross Kemp joked, trying to impersonate Jourdan.

Mo fell in: “My favorite pose is when you look like you’re about to sneeze, like a Victoria’s Secret model.”

Guest Olivia Attwood then confessed that her secret to the perfect photo was teaching her boyfriend how to take the photo properly, before joking that a cosmetic doctor helped too.

It came after Jourdan revealed to Harpers Bazaar that she’d decided to quit modeling to focus on acting after finding “the one” in fiancé Dion Hamilton.

She said, “Before closing, I decided I wanted to take the time to focus on acting. When the lockdown happened, it felt like the perfect time to dedicate to it. I started therapy…’

She focused on her acting and said she wanted to be in Marvel movies, on stage, which was possible for her.

The actress said she would love to star in Marvel movies so her son Riley (11) will think she’s the “coolest mom ever.”

Keeping the acting dream alive, she spoke out earlier, saying she “wanted to be fantastic.”