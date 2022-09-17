Jourdan Dunn flashes her abs in a quirky ensemble before slipping into an eye-catching red dress

Jourdan Dunn showed off her impeccable style in a number of outfits on Saturday as she jumped from one show to the next during London Fashion Week.

The 32-year-old model showed off her abs in a blue cropped blazer, paired with quirky jeans.

Next, she donned a striking red dress with a daring thigh-high split, while ramping up her height in a pair of heeled boots.

Unbelievable: Jourdan Dunn showed off her impeccable style in a number of outfits on Saturday as she jumped from one show to the next during London Fashion Week

Jourdan wore stylish cat eye sunglasses and carried a small gold handbag.

The beauty had a flawless makeup look while her dark brown locks were slicked back into a natural curly ponytail.

The runway star first attended the Masha Popova show at The Old Selfridges Hotel before storming into the Dilara Findikoglu show.

It comes after Jourdan showed off her modeling credentials in a leggy leather miniskirt when she joined Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast earlier this month to teach a “pouting lesson.”

Wow! The 32-year-old model donned a striking red dress with a daring thigh-high split, while boosting her height in a pair of heeled boots

Gorgeous: The beauty had a flawless makeup look while her dark brown locks were slicked back into a natural curly ponytail

Stylish: Jourdan showed off her abs in a blue cropped blazer, paired with quirky jeans and black boots

Looks good: she wore gold jewelry and stylish cat eye sunglasses

Presenters, AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan, asked the supermodel to reveal her secrets to the “perfect pout.”

The model looked simply sensational in a lilac silk blouse and patent leather slippers, but the model laughed as she explained, “You have to suck it in!”

“Well, especially for those who don’t have cheekbones, you have to suck it in, suck your cheeks in!”

“I look like I’ve been punched in the face or swallowed my dentures,” guest Ross Kemp joked, trying to impersonate Jourdan.

Fun day out: The runway star first attended the Masha Popova show at The Old Selfridges Hotel before running for the Dilara Findikoglu show

Awesome: Aquariums and Jourdan posed for a sizzling photo during the show

Mo fell in: “My favorite pose is when you look like you’re about to sneeze, like a Victoria’s Secret model.”

Guest Olivia Attwood then confessed that her secret to the perfect photo was teaching her boyfriend how to take the photo properly, before joking that a cosmetic doctor helped too.

It comes after Jourdan revealed to Harpers Bazaar that she’d decided to quit modeling to focus on acting after finding ‘the one’ in fiancé Dion Hamilton.

She said, “Before closing, I decided I wanted to take the time to focus on acting. When the lockdown happened, it felt like the perfect time to dedicate to it. I started therapy…’

She focused on her acting and said she wanted to be in Marvel movies, on stage, which was possible for her.

The actress said she would love to star in Marvel movies so her son Riley (11) will think she’s the “coolest mom ever.”

She loves the acting dream alive, spoke out earlier, saying she “wanted to be fantastic.”