Jourdan Dunn dons a slashed white top with Emily Ratajkowski at the JW Anderson show during LFW

Jourdan Dunn looked fantastic leaving the JW Anderson show during London Fashion Week on Saturday.

The 32-year-old model flashed a hint of her midriff in a white T-shirt cut down the middle and held together with a door hinge as she left the venue.

She was joined by several other models, including Emily Ratajkowski, 31, who looked casual in an oversized black tee and sparkly silver pants.

Rising: Jourdan Dunn flashed her midriff in a unique cropped white top at the JW Anderson show at LFW on Saturday
Rising: Jourdan Dunn flashed her midriff in a unique cropped white top at the JW Anderson show at LFW on Saturday
Looks good: Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski donned a black T-shirt
Looks good: Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski donned a black T-shirt

Emerging: Jourdan Dunn (left) flashed her midriff in a unique cut white top as Emily Ratajkowski (right) donned a black T-shirt at the JW Anderson show at LFW on Saturday

Emily added a pop of color to her look with a pair of green shoes that contrasted perfectly with the neutral tones of her outfit.

Her voluminous dark brown hair hung loose and fell to her shoulders like a waterfall.

Jourdan continued her outfit with stylish jeans, rocking a pair of sandals and carrying a purse, both of which matched the color of her top.

Her gorgeous dark brown locks were partially tied up and fell on her back during the show.

Quirky: The 32-year-old model flashed a hint of her midriff in a white T-shirt cut at the center as she left the venue
Quirky: The 32-year-old model flashed a hint of her midriff in a white T-shirt cut at the center as she left the venue
Edgy: the number was held together with a door hinge
Edgy: the number was held together with a door hinge

Quirky: The 32-year-old model flashed a hint of her midriff in a white T-shirt cut down the middle and held together with a door hinge as she left the venue

Calm: She was joined by several other models at the event, including Emily, 31, who looked casual in an oversized black T-shirt and sparkly silver pants
Calm: She was joined by several other models at the event, including Emily, 31, who looked casual in an oversized black T-shirt and sparkly silver pants

Calm: She was joined by several other models at the event, including Emily, 31, who looked casual in an oversized black T-shirt and sparkly silver pants

Don't miss: Emily added a pop of color to her look with a pair of green shoes
Don't miss: Emily added a pop of color to her look with a pair of green shoes
Chic: they contrasted perfectly with the neutral tones of her outfit
Chic: they contrasted perfectly with the neutral tones of her outfit

Don’t miss: Emily added a pop of color to her look with a pair of green shoes that contrasted perfectly with the neutral tones of her outfit

Beautiful: her voluminous brunette hair remained quite wavy and fell like a waterfall on her shoulders
Beautiful: her voluminous brunette hair remained quite wavy and fell like a waterfall on her shoulders

Beautiful: her voluminous brunette hair remained quite wavy and fell like a waterfall on her shoulders

Also in attendance was Alexa Chung putting on a leggy display in an asymmetrical black mini dress with sparkly white polka dots while holding her cigarette.

She made her way through the Big Smoke in a pair of black strappy heels, lugging her essentials around in a metallic gold handbag.

Previously voted the ‘most beautiful girl in the world’, Thylane Blondeau turned up the heat in a thigh-length gray knit mini dress.

Romeo Beckham’s ex-girlfriend, Mia Regan, opted for an oversized white T-shirt dress with an earth print across her chest.

Out of this world: Despite her understated ensemble, Emily wowed onlookers with her beautyx
Out of this world: Despite her understated ensemble, Emily wowed onlookers with her beautyx
Show-stopping: she always looks sensational
Show-stopping: she always looks sensational

Out of this world: Despite her understated ensemble, Emily wowed onlookers with her beauty

Beauty: She had perfect full makeup for the bash
Beauty: She had perfect full makeup for the bash

Beauty: She had perfect full makeup for the bash

Dressed to Impress: Alexa Chung was also in attendance, putting on a leggy display in an asymmetrical black mini dress with sparkly white polka dots while holding her cigarette.
Dressed to Impress: Alexa Chung was also in attendance, putting on a leggy display in an asymmetrical black mini dress with sparkly white polka dots while holding her cigarette.

Dressed to Impress: Alexa Chung was also in attendance, putting on a leggy display in an asymmetrical black mini dress with sparkly white polka dots while holding her cigarette.

Chic: The Vogue cover star carried her essentials in a metallic gold handbag
Chic: The Vogue cover star carried her essentials in a metallic gold handbag
Busy Bee: She was scrolling through her cell phone
Busy Bee: She was scrolling through her cell phone

Chic: The Vogue cover star carried her essentials in a metallic gold handbag

Towering: She made her way through the Big Smoke in a pair of black strappy heels
Towering: She made her way through the Big Smoke in a pair of black strappy heels

Towering: She made her way through the Big Smoke in a pair of black strappy heels

It comes after Jourdan showed off her modeling credentials in a leggy leather miniskirt when she joined Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast earlier this month to teach a “pouting lesson.”

Presenters AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan asked the supermodel to reveal her secrets to the “perfect pout.”

The model looked simply sensational in a lilac silk blouse and patent leather slippers, but the model laughed as she explained, “You have to suck it in!”

“Well, especially for those who don’t have cheekbones, you have to suck it in, suck your cheeks in!”

Hot stuff: Thylane Blondeau made the temperature soar in a gray knit mini dress up to the thighs
Hot stuff: Thylane Blondeau made the temperature soar in a gray knit mini dress up to the thighs
Wow! She was previously named 'most beautiful girl in the world'
Wow! She was previously named 'most beautiful girl in the world'

Hot stuff: Previously voted the ‘most beautiful girl in the world’, Thylane Blondeau turned up the heat in a thigh-length gray knit mini dress

Sensational: Her dress clung to her enviable wire door hanger frame
Sensational: Her dress clung to her enviable wire door hanger frame

Sensational: Her dress clung to her enviable wire door hanger frame

Casual: Romeo Beckham's ex-girlfriend Mia Regan opted for an oversized white T-shirt dress
Casual: Romeo Beckham's ex-girlfriend Mia Regan opted for an oversized white T-shirt dress
Explanation: It had an earth print on her chest
Explanation: It had an earth print on her chest

Casual: Romeo Beckham’s ex-girlfriend Mia Regan opted for an oversized white T-shirt dress with an earth print on her chest

Brave: Duran Duran's Nick Rhodes looked friendly in a black blazer suit and gold sneakers
Brave: Duran Duran's Nick Rhodes looked friendly in a black blazer suit and gold sneakers

Brave: Duran Duran’s Nick Rhodes looked friendly in a black blazer suit and gold sneakers

“I look like I’ve been punched in the face or swallowed my dentures,” guest Ross Kemp joked, trying to impersonate Jourdan.

Mo fell in: “My favorite pose is when you look like you’re about to sneeze, like a Victoria’s Secret model.”

Guest Olivia Attwood then confessed that her secret to the perfect photo was teaching her boyfriend how to take the photo properly, before joking that a cosmetic doctor helped too.

