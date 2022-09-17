Jourdan Dunn dons a slashed white top with Emily Ratajkowski at the JW Anderson show during LFW

Jourdan Dunn looked fantastic leaving the JW Anderson show during London Fashion Week on Saturday.

The 32-year-old model flashed a hint of her midriff in a white T-shirt cut down the middle and held together with a door hinge as she left the venue.

She was joined by several other models, including Emily Ratajkowski, 31, who looked casual in an oversized black tee and sparkly silver pants.

Emily added a pop of color to her look with a pair of green shoes that contrasted perfectly with the neutral tones of her outfit.

Her voluminous dark brown hair hung loose and fell to her shoulders like a waterfall.

Jourdan continued her outfit with stylish jeans, rocking a pair of sandals and carrying a purse, both of which matched the color of her top.

Her gorgeous dark brown locks were partially tied up and fell on her back during the show.

Also in attendance was Alexa Chung putting on a leggy display in an asymmetrical black mini dress with sparkly white polka dots while holding her cigarette.

She made her way through the Big Smoke in a pair of black strappy heels, lugging her essentials around in a metallic gold handbag.

Previously voted the ‘most beautiful girl in the world’, Thylane Blondeau turned up the heat in a thigh-length gray knit mini dress.

Romeo Beckham’s ex-girlfriend, Mia Regan, opted for an oversized white T-shirt dress with an earth print across her chest.

It comes after Jourdan showed off her modeling credentials in a leggy leather miniskirt when she joined Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast earlier this month to teach a “pouting lesson.”

Presenters AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan asked the supermodel to reveal her secrets to the “perfect pout.”

The model looked simply sensational in a lilac silk blouse and patent leather slippers, but the model laughed as she explained, “You have to suck it in!”

“Well, especially for those who don’t have cheekbones, you have to suck it in, suck your cheeks in!”

“I look like I’ve been punched in the face or swallowed my dentures,” guest Ross Kemp joked, trying to impersonate Jourdan.

Mo fell in: “My favorite pose is when you look like you’re about to sneeze, like a Victoria’s Secret model.”

Guest Olivia Attwood then confessed that her secret to the perfect photo was teaching her boyfriend how to take the photo properly, before joking that a cosmetic doctor helped too.