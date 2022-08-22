Joss Stone is ‘charging £1,325 to rent out her lavish Devon mansion’

Advertisement

Joss Stone is reportedly asking £1,325 a week to rent out her lavish mansion.

The singer, 35, grew up in the breathtaking property, which has five bedrooms, a beautiful country kitchen with exposed beams and brick and a colorful tiled bath, before buying it when her parents divorced.

A source told The sun: ‘Joss has the house rented out because she doesn’t want to shut it down. The place means a lot to her. She wants to keep her roots in Devon.”

It has been claimed that the house – which was featured in a recent episode of ITV’s Lorraine during Joss’ cooking area – accommodates ten guests and even has the singer’s own grand piano.

Joss is expecting her second child with boyfriend Cody DaLuz and will give birth to the couple’s son on October 20. Joss and Cody are already parents to daughter Violet, 18 months.

Joss’ recent appearances have kept the star busy, as she admitted last week that she still hasn’t picked a name for her baby boy whose arrival date is just 10 weeks away.

During a recent Instagram Live, the hitmaker asked fans for name suggestions and told followers how lucky she was not to get stretch marks as she entered her third trimester.

Chatting from her hotel room in Brussels where she was at the time, the singer treated her followers to a pregnancy update in a candid Q&A.

“I just looked on my Preggo app and it says ten weeks – how can I have ten weeks left? Did I do the math wrong?! Joss gasped as she started recording.

Laughing, she added, “It’s a crazy thought, I’m so excited. I can’t wait to meet the little man.

Looking for ideas from those watching, she asked, “Does anyone have any suggestions for names because I kind of like it?”

“I have some ideas, but I haven’t made up my mind yet and I don’t think I’ll make a decision until I see him.”

Reading several proposals out loud, the award-winning performer told fans how she was feeling physically, saying, “Now that we’re in the third trimester, I don’t feel as tired or rotten as I did with my daughter Violet.

“I was shocked that I wasn’t sick in my third trimester with her and felt pretty rough for her second trimester.”

The Super Duper Love hitmaker looked puzzled and went on to explain how she hadn’t gotten stretch marks since she was pregnant: “I don’t have stretch marks because I’m oiling myself.”

The singer announced in April that she was expecting another child and revealed that she had suffered a devastating miscarriage six months earlier.

While touring nine countries, the singer revealed that she had to postpone her last few dates because she was heavily pregnant.

On Instagram, she wrote, “I’m lucky enough to announce that Cody and I are expecting our second child together. I am overjoyed that Violet has a younger sibling.

“However, this means I am devastated to announce that unfortunately I have to change some of my tour plans.

“Thank you for all your support and I’m sorry if I’ve let anyone down, I have mixed feelings because I would love to perform for all of you but I have to put my health, the health of my baby and my family first to make .’

She first met her partner Cody during a chance meeting at an airport in Belize, while Joss was on tour and he was working in private security.