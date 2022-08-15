Joss Stone displays her baby bump in a plunging orange dress

Joss Stone showed off her baby bump in a deep orange dress when she performed in Berlin on Sunday night, just weeks before her due date.

The 35-year-old singer is expecting her second child with boyfriend Cody DaLuz and will give birth to the couple’s son on October 20.

The Grammy-winning artist took the stage at Columbiahalle in the German capital and showed her pregnancy curves in the floating tangerine song.

The British musician paired the loose-fitting track with a dramatic gold pendant and sported her cropped blonde hair in beachy waves.

The appearances are keeping the star busy, as she admitted last week that she still hasn’t picked a name for her baby boy whose arrival date is just 10 weeks away.

Joss and Cody are already parents to daughter Violet, 17 months.

Speaking live on Instagram on Thursday, Joss asked fans for name suggestions and also told followers how lucky she was not to get stretch marks as she entered her third trimester.

Chatting from her hotel room in Brussels where she was at the time, the singer treated her followers to a pregnancy update in a candid Q&A.

“I just looked on my Preggo app and it says ten weeks – how can I have ten weeks left? Did I do the math wrong?! Joss gasped as she started recording.

Laughing, she added, “It’s a crazy thought, I’m so excited. I can’t wait to meet the little man.

Looking for ideas from those watching, she asked, “Does anyone have any suggestions for names because I kind of like it?”

Happy: Joss admitted she’s happier than ever as a mom and can’t wait to welcome her second child

“I have some ideas, but I haven’t made up my mind yet and I don’t think I’ll make a decision until I see him.”

When she read several proposals out loud, the award-winning performer told fans how she was feeling physically. She said, “Now that we’re in the third trimester, I don’t feel as tired or rotten as I felt with my daughter Violet.

“I was shocked that I wasn’t sick in my third trimester with her and felt pretty rough for her second trimester.”

The Super Duper Love hitmaker looked puzzled and went on to explain how she hadn’t gotten stretch marks since she was pregnant: “I don’t have stretch marks because I’m oiling myself.”

The singer announced in April that she was expecting another child and revealed that she had suffered a devastating miscarriage six months earlier.

While touring nine countries, the singer revealed that she had to postpone her last few dates because she was heavily pregnant.

On Instagram, she wrote, “I’m lucky enough to announce that Cody and I are expecting our second child together. I am overjoyed that Violet has a younger sibling.

“However, this means I am devastated to announce that unfortunately I have to change some of my tour plans.

“Thank you for all your support and I’m sorry if I’ve let anyone down, I have mixed feelings because I would love to perform for all of you but I have to put my health, the health of my baby and my family first to make .’

She first met her partner Cody during a chance meeting at an airport in Belize, while Joss was on tour and he was working in private security.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Violet Melissa, in January 2021.