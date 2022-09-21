Josko Gvardiol leaves the door open to a January switch to Chelsea despite signing a five-year deal

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol has left the door open to a potential move to Chelsea in January, who reportedly bid for the Croat’s services this summer without success.

The 20-year-old defender, who started all four of Croatia’s games at Euro 2020, has attracted interest from the west London club, who have reportedly bid £78.5 million (€90 million) for his services.

Gvardiol has attracted interest from a number of Europe’s top teams, with the versatile defender capable of both central defense and left-back, and as such Leipzig sought to tie him down until 2027.

Josko Guardiol has hinted at a potential move to Chelsea in January with his latest comments

The Croatian hinted at a possible move to the Premier League in the upcoming January transfer window, saying: ‘I’m happy at Leipzig, I still have a lot to learn and work on myself.

‘I have people dealing with it, I wasn’t thinking about a transfer. We’ll see what happens in the winter.’

Graham Potter’s side bid for the Croatian international late in the summer window

The Bundesliga outfit had already lost the likes of Hwang Hee-Chan, Tyler Adams and Bryan Brobbey this summer and were quick to ensure they kept Guardiol until at least the next window by offering him a new deal.

He signed a one-year extension to his existing deal on September 1, keeping him at the club for a further five years, with Chelsea having to settle for just Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly for this summer’s central defensive signings.

Gvardiol has previously been outspoken about being content to stay at the Bundesliga side, saying: ‘I’m very happy to have extended the contract early until 2027 because I still want to achieve a lot with RB Leipzig.

‘I feel the club’s trust to continue my development. We are in the Champions League again, won the DFB Cup last year and want to play for titles again this year.

‘I am very grateful to the people in charge at the club that they plan long-term with me and want to continue on this successful path with me.’

The defenseman has only completed a full game twice this season as his minutes have been controlled

Chelsea had offered die Roten Bullen the incentive to keep the Croatian on loan for the 2022-23 season, but the German side deemed it too late in the window to sort out a replacement as reported by Sports mail in September.

Guardiol’s progress had been somewhat hampered towards the end of Leipzig’s last campaign as he struggled with a knee problem and two separate muscle problems.

He has featured eight times so far this season, but only twice completed the full 90 minutes in a game as his minutes are controlled early in the season, having only recovered from a knee problem in June.