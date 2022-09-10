Josie Gibson shares sweet snaps with son Reggie 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Josie Gibson shared sweet snaps with her son Reggie on the occasion of his fourth birthday on Saturday.

The This Morning star, 37, – who shares Reggie with her ex-boyfriend Terry – posted on Instagram about the milestone, but admitted she didn’t want him to “get older.”

The toddler was born a month prematurely weighing just 4 pounds and nearly died within the first hours of his life.

Devoted Mom: Josie Gibson shared sweet snaps with her son Reggie on the occasion of his fourth birthday on Saturday

Josie wrote in her caption: ‘My 4lb baby is now 4. I’m happy but sad at the same time. I don’t want him to get older.

“As selfish as it is, I want to stay that way forever. Happy Birthday Reggie Roo!’

In the snaps, he looked every inch of the doting mother after she just gave birth as she rested in her hospital bed and snuggled up to her newborn baby.

Josie shares Reggie with her former partner Terry. The couple separated four months after the birth of their son.

Sweet: The This Morning star, 37, – who she shares with ex-boyfriend Terry – took to Instagram to post about the milestone but admitted she didn’t want him to ‘get older’

In 2018, she introduced her son to the world in an interview with OK! magazine, revealing how her waters broke a month early during her raucous baby shower.

The former reality TV star – who welcomed her baby with property developer Terry’s boyfriend – admitted the little one nearly died because he was so premature.

She explained that her water broke during a dance-off with former TOWIE stars Lydia and Debbie Bright during her raucous baby shower.

Adorable: The toddler was born a month early and weighed just 4 pounds and nearly died in the first hours of his life

She said, ‘My waters broke during a dance-off! [Debbie] won last time so I really had to prove myself this time. I really started to sweat and said to her, “I hope my waters haven’t broken.”

“I had an appointment with the midwife the next day and they asked if I had a leak. I told them and they assessed me.

“Actually, his head was up, but when I fell, he turned and fell into my womb, leaving a hole in my bag [amniotic sac]. They had to take him out because of the risk of infection.’

“I was induced for two days and didn’t sleep, but my contractions just stopped, so they gave me a cesarean section.”

Family: Josie shares Reggie with her former partner Terry. The couple broke up four months after the birth of their son

After the difficult birth, Josie and her then-partner Terry thought the worst was over – but Reggie was fighting for his life.

Josie said: ‘Reggie was born 5lbs 1oz and dropped to 4lbs. I was so scared to touch him and cried all the time. I know he was in the best place, but it was so scary.

“He was hooked up to all these machines and one of the tubes came out and the monitor went flat and made a sound like his heart had stopped.

“I yelled for the nurse, but a tube had just fallen out. It was the best feeling in the world when we were allowed to leave.’