Josie Gibson looks slimmer than ever in a green jumpsuit as she presents This Morning

Josie Gibson looked slimmer than ever when she co-hosted This Morning with Craig Doyle on Thursday.

The presenter, 37, looked very glamorous in a velvet green jumpsuit as she continued to host the show while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoyed a celebratory break.

The celebratory number cinched Josie’s waist, showing off her weight loss and showing off Josie’s weight loss, after she dropped from a size 48 to a size 14 earlier this year.

Josie boosted her height with black pumps and embellished her striking outfit with eye-catching earrings.

Styling her blonde locks in soft waves, the former Big Brother star amped up the glamor with a full face of makeup.

Josie captioned the post, “Felt very Christmasy in this little number! 3 days to go…are you ready for Christmas yet?’

Josie’s celeb friends took to the comment section to gush about her glamorous new look.

Catherine Tyldesley wrote, “Babe, you look absolutely stunning,” while Carol Vorderman typed, “Stunner.”

‘Wow. Green is your color,” said Love Island’s Laura Anderson.

Last January, Josie vowed to reshape her size 18 figure to a size 12 after slipping back into “unhealthy habits” of eating too much bread and chocolate.

The presenter confessed at the time that he had overindulged in bread and chocolate and was trying to slim down before getting back into the dating scene.

Josie, who became a new ambassador for weight loss brand WW last year, said, “I can’t wait to start feeling sexy again. I can’t remember the last time I felt really sexy. I feel like a working mom. I don’t feel sexy.

“Obviously I’ve been big all my life — I’ve always been one of those people who struggled with my weight.

“I lost weight in 2013 and then I started putting it back on when I had my son in 2019 and it’s now getting to a point where I’m really, really uncomfortable. I feel uncomfortable with my size. I have size 18.

“I would like to be a comfortable 12 or a 12-14. I would be so happy about that. I have had size 8. I don’t think it suits me and it’s a lot of work to get there, so I just have to find that happy medium. A size 12 would be ideal.’

Progress: Last January, Josie vowed to reshape her size 48 figure to a size 12 after becoming a Weight Watchers ambassador (pictured)

And earlier this year, Josie celebrated when she put her old size 44 jeans back on.

Josie said, “Hi guys, I can’t tell you how happy I am. You know, all these lockdowns, the pandemic has been very stressful.

“How I deal with stress is by eating. I’ve always done it and went up to size 48. You just get to the point where you look in the mirror and don’t even recognize who you’re looking at.”

Josie admitted that working with WW was the “best decision she ever made.”

She continued, “I was 18, this morning I just squeezed a pair of size 44s. I’m so happy, so happy.

“Don’t get me wrong, they’re a little tight, but to go up from a size 48…these didn’t fit me before and to squeeze back to 14, I’m not taking it that long.”