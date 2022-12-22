Josie Gibson is reduced to tears as she relives her magical trip to Lapland

<!–

Josie Gibson was moved to tears on Thursday’s edition of This Morning as she discussed a recent trip to Lapland with her young son – and emotional viewers weren’t far behind.

The affable presenter co-hosted the ITV show ahead of Christmas Day, but her trademark humor was tinged with emotion as she described a festive visit to the snowy Finnish region with four-year-old Reggie.

Josie, 37, shared a short clip with viewers admitting that the journey to Santa’s spiritual home had been a magical experience for her son, who rarely appears on her social media platforms.

Emotional: Josie Gibson was moved to tears on Thursday’s edition of This Morning as she discussed a recent trip to Lapland with her young son

The presenter, almost in tears as she introduced the clip, had been given the unique opportunity to travel to Lapland in search of Santa Claus with Reggie and an ITV camera crew.

And those who tuned in had a rare chance to see Reggie as his mother treated him to a reindeer sleigh ride, with the youngster visibly thrilled after seeing a remote cabin in the woods – the “home of Santa Claus and his family’.

Reggie also made Josie laugh when asked what he wanted for Christmas, with the kid admitting he had his heart set on a “silly sausage” and “a pig.”

Tearful: The presenter co-hosted the ITV show ahead of Christmas Day, but her trademark humor was tinged with emotion as she described a festive visit to the Finnish region

Good times: Josie, near tears as she introduced the clip, had been given the unique opportunity by her ITV employers to search for Santa in Lapland

Apparently moved by the snippet, one viewer tweeted, “Well this is the wholesome Christmas content I needed. So nice to see Josie & her son in Lapland.’

A second added: “Crying to Josie and Reggie in #ThisMorning Christmas is so magical for kids.”

While a third said, “So beautiful to see this side of Josie, beautiful son too.”

Delightful: Viewers got a rare chance to see Reggie as his mom treated him to a reindeer sleigh ride

Fun: The youngster visibly thrilled when he spotted a remote cabin in the woods – the ‘home of Santa Claus and his family’

Moved: Fans admitted they were touched by the celebratory segment after it aired on Thursday

Josie recently admitted she is hosting close friend and colleague Alison Hammond on Christmas Day, after the Birmingham presenter did the same last year.

The TV personality has not confirmed whether son Reggie or Alison’s son Aiden, 17, would be joining them for the celebratory celebration at her home in Bristol.

Josie shares her son Reggie with ex-partner Terry, while Alison shares son Aiden with her ex-husband Noureddine Boufaied.

Pals: Josie recently admitted she is hosting close friend and colleague Alison Hammond on Christmas Day, after the Birmingham presenter did the same last year

In March, the presenter revealed how her close friend Alison helped her settle into her role on This Morning.

The sparkling Big Brother winner has gone from a remote broadcaster to one of the show’s more popular rotating hosts, and she said Alison has given her a much-needed boost of confidence.

“She gives really good advice,” she told the new magazine about her friendship with Alison, herself a former Big Brother contestant.

“Even before I hosted the This Morning main show, if she ever went on the main show, she would say to put me on open talkback — where you can hear the whole gallery talking — to practice.

“I’d say, ‘I don’t want to do that,’ and she’d say, ‘You do. If you don’t push yourself, you’re never going to get any further.’

Single mother: Josie shares son Reggie with her ex-partner Terry. The former couple split in 2018