Josie Cunningham gives birth to her SIXTH child after ‘surprise’ pregnancy 

Josie Cunningham has welcomed her sixth child.

The controversial model, 32, announced the news on her Instagram page on Friday, along with a photo of her daughter showing the newborn’s full head of dark hair.

She captioned the sweet snap: ‘Welcome to the world princess ❤️❤️❤️ 7lb6 my fat princess born 7pm 25.8.22’.

While Josie has not publicly revealed the identity of her newborn’s father, it comes after she admitted in March 2020 that she had begun a sexual relationship with her stepson despite his father’s baby being born the previous October.

Last week, Josie revealed she was being induced when she shared a photo of her budding baby bump and complained that she was pregnant in the hot weather.

She admitted she struggled in the heat, writing, “I’m too #pregnant for this damn #weather, not long until my induction, thank goodness.”

She went on to update fans on her delivery and shared a photo of herself lying in her hospital bed.

Josie announced her pregnancy in March, saying she found out after being hospitalized with “vomiting and fainting.”

Josie rose to fame after being criticized when she bragged about getting a £5,000 boob job for free with the NHS in 2009.

She wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her ultrasound: ‘So it was a bit of a shock guys, but I was recently hospitalized with vomiting and fainting and found out I’m 4 months pregnant with a little princess.

‘Shocked isn’t the word, but I’m relieved! X’

Following the original pregnancy announcement, Josie posted an update this weekend after being re-hospitalized.

Alongside a photo of her tattooed arm connected to an IV, she wrote: “Sorry all for the late replies, I’ve been in the hospital again all weekend.”

It comes after Josie admitted in March 2020 that she had begun a sexual relationship with her stepson despite the birth of his father’s baby the previous October. This is her last known relationship.

She revealed how she “torn” her stepson’s clothes within days of welcoming her daughter Destiny.

Josie was previously in a relationship with Destiny’s father until shortly before the birth of their daughter, before starting a relationship with his son.

Josie’s lover – whose identity is still unknown – is not her ex-fiancé’s biological son, but he was raised by him and calls him “Daddy.”

She started a romance with her baby daddy in April 2018 and he posed the question just 10 days after meeting, before she became pregnant.

Josie told the Mirror: ‘I’m not proud to sleep with my stepson, but he’s hot.

“Blood may be thicker than water, but semen is thicker than blood.”

Josie’s past scandals include attempting to sell her child birth tickets via a live stream, becoming a dominatrix and claiming she could have an abortion so she could go to the Celebrity Big Brother house.

After learning that her ex had a son whom he raised from the age of five, Josie confessed that she was excited to meet him and that she was immediately attracted.

Josie revealed that she saw no problem starting a sexual relationship with her stepson as there is no blood connection between them.

Defending her newfound romance, Josie said, “Yeah, essentially I’ve had sex with my baby’s half-brother, but I’m not related to him by blood, so I don’t really care what people think.”

Josie was called ‘the most hated woman in Britain’ after undergoing £4,800 breast augmentation surgery on the NHS.

She said her taxpayer-funded breasts are “the most famous boobs in the country,” meaning she can charge “a premium” for them.