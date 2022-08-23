Joshua Kleeman shot after allegedly charging at police with a knife at Coomera on the Gold Coast

<!–

A man shot by police took to social media hours earlier and said he was “armed and ready to go” despite coming into contact with police just two days earlier.

Gold Coast man Joshua John Kleeman, 29, reportedly confronted police with the threat of a knife on Friday before being shot on Sunday when they came to do a welfare check on him.

He was calmed down by police on Friday and taken to hospital where he underwent an emergency assessment, but was later released.

On Sunday, around 3:20 p.m., police officers went to conduct a welfare check on Kleeman at a home in Bellagio Crescent, Coomera.

On arrival, Kleeman allegedly threatened the police with a knife.

He was asked several times to put the knife down before rushing at officers and being shot.

No charges have been filed at this stage.

Just two hours before he was shot, Kleeman took to social media and said he was “armed and ready” and “prepared for war.”

The Gold Coast man is said to have posted two Facebook messages around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Gold Coast Bulletin reports.

The first message read: ‘Send it to you, I hate who I am, but know that I am fully aware of the evil in me.

‘Whoever you send, be prepared for war. I’m armed and ready to go, so don’t come unless you’re ready to go.

“I’m ready, be aware that I’m going today and anyone who tries to stop me… well you’ve been warned.”

A minute later, it is understood that he posted ‘Laters’.

The 29-year-old remains in serious condition at Gold Coast University Hospital, where he is under police guard.

Neighbor Ken Armstrong told: 9News he looked into the incident and said police gave the 29-year-old “every chance” to surrender.

“The man said to them, ‘Don’t use your tasers, use your guns,'” he said.

Police say negotiators have been called to the street to speak to Kleeman, but claim he “acted” the officers before they arrived on the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command.

“The case came in connection with a call for help regarding his possible mental health problems and upon arrival here he was confronted by police with a knife and they had to take action to defend himself,” Chief Inspector Brendan Smith said.