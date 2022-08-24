Joshua Jackson gets handsy with wife Jodie Turner-Smith during trip to Erehwon 

Joshua Jackson couldn’t help but give wife Jodie Turner-Smith a cheeky squeeze as they had lunch in California’s San Fernando Valley this weekend.

The couple in love, who tied the knot in 2019, were spotted Sunday afternoon grabbing several trays of to-go food from Calabasas organic luxury supermarket chain Erewhon.

The two looked casual yet trendy, with Jackson, 44, wearing a green t-shirt, light gray pants and New Balance sneakers. He pinned his hair up in a bun and wore dark sunglasses.

British-born model and actress Jodie, who turns 36 on September 7, was stylish as ever, flashing her midriff in an orange crop top that she paired with cargo pants and Nike Air Jordan highs.

Jackson and Turner-Smith, who started dating in 2018, seemed happily in love three years after they tied the knot

She also wore a headscarf and sported hip shades of red. Absent from the outing was their daughter Janie, who welcomed the couple in April 2020.

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show the two very happily in love, four years after they first started dating.

At one point outside the grocery store, the Dawson’s Creek alum was seen cuddling his wife for three years, lovingly placing his hand on her ass before playfully squeezing it.

The two then lovingly approached each other as they entered the store carrying a shopping cart.

The outing comes just weeks after Jackson and Turner-Smith were spotted heading to a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in LA at SoFi Stadium for date night.

Jackson dated the actress-model in 2018, two years after ending his 10-year relationship with actress Diane Kruger.

The husband and wife later stopped for lunch as Jodie spotted several trays of food items from the supermarket

Dawson’s Creek alum appeared on the outing in good spirits

The couple tied the knot in December 2019 before welcoming their first child about five months later.

Joshua and Jodie were first seen holding hands in November 2018, just a month after they “went over each other” at Usher’s 40th birthday party, according to US Weekly.

Insiders described the lovebirds as “super slapped and staring into each other’s eyes as they danced together all night.”

Weeks later, they also ring in New Year’s Eve together in Nicaragua; Joshua gushed about his vacation to the Central American country as he shared a video on his Instagram page of him spending time with professional surfer Kevin Cortez.

In recent times, the actor and actress power couple has been busy with upcoming film and TV projects.

Jodie and Joshua tied the knot in December 2019 before welcoming their first child, daughter Janie, about five months later. The two can be seen together on British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party in London in February 2020, two months before Jodie gave birth

Earlier this month, Jackson, who has a lead role in Peacock crime drama Dr. Death, spotted while filming the upcoming psychological thriller series Fatal Attraction.

The actor, who will play Michael Douglas in the 1987 film, was captured on the set of the Paramount+ series in Los Angeles with co-star Lizzy Caplan.

Turner-Smith, who co-starred with Colin Farrell in the science fiction film After Yang earlier this year, also has three films in the works, including Murder Mystery 2, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.