Joshua Duperouzel arrested by police after fatal shooting of bikie associate Joseph Versace

A manhunt for an alleged bikie worker has ended hours after police appealed for the public’s help but urged them to ‘stay away’.

Joshua Colin Duperouzel, 25, was wanted by police to assist them in their investigations into the death of Joseph Versace in Gnangara, Perth, on Thursday.

Versace, 34, was reportedly shot in the stomach and chest in a brazen daylight execution in which paramedics were unable to save his life.

Police released a photo of Duperouzel four days later and urged anyone with information to come forward before revealing he had been arrested on Monday.

“Mr Duperouzel may have access to a firearm and should not be approached by the public,” WA Police said in a statement.

Duperouzel was arrested less than half an hour away from Gnangara, in the Perth suburb of Belmont.

Duperouzel is 186 cm tall and has light skin, a medium build, shaved head and green eyes.

Detective Inspector Quentin Flatman previously urged Duperouzel to turn himself in.

‘Anyone who sees Mr Duperouzel, we ask you to contact Crime Stoppers and let us know,’ Det-Insp. Flatman said.

‘We are also making a personal appeal to Mr Duperouzel that if you see this please make yourself known to the police, you can hand yourself in at a police station or let us know where you are so we can have an interview with you. ‘

Police are still looking for a black BMW X5 which was seen driving away from the scene before being abandoned at Glen Forest.

Police Commissioner Col Blanch said on Friday that detectives were speaking to several witnesses but had not yet taken a suspect into custody.

A series of raids were carried out over the weekend, with senior Rebels bikie Karl Labrook seen being escorted by police out of a Ridgewood home.

Blanch said the victim was known to police and believed to have been associated with bikie gangs.

Any retaliatory attack would be met with a strong police response, he warned.

“This is something that I will not tolerate as a commissioner of Western Australia – cold-blooded killings, public acts of violence,” he told reporters on Friday.

‘If you get out of line, if you start doing something like that, the gang crime group will come after you.’

Sir. Versace’s sister, Connie, claimed that her brother was linked to some biker clubs.

“He certainly wasn’t a bikie or what has been said,” she said.

‘It’s not the whole truth and that’s why I’m doing this, because I want people to know that he was a great person.’

Ms Versace admitted her brother may have been friends with bikes, as “a lot of people do now”.

“He’s not a gangster, he wasn’t an angel, but who is, he’s done some silly things,” she said.

Ms Versace said it angered her that her brother was linked to an outlaw motorcycle gang and portrayed as a ‘terrible person’.

There also appeared to be no love lost between Versace and the police with his July 2021 Facebook profile picture showing him peeing on a police car

She described her brother as the ‘rock’ that held the family together when their father died in October 2020.

Versace’s links to outlaw motorcycle gangs in Western Australia go back years, with the slain 34-year-old previously involved with the Rebels and Comancheros.

According to The West, Versace has spent the past 16 years in and out of prison, serving his first sentence when he was just 18.

Versace was accused of being part of a joint criminal enterprise in 2015 to sell illegal drugs, but the charges were dropped later that year.

There also appeared to be no love lost between Versace and the police with his Facebook profile picture from July 2021 showing him peeing on a police car.