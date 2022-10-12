Josh Warrington says training obsession key to success as he bounces back from broken jaw

A dedicated fitness regimen ensured that two-time champion Josh Warrington wasted no time waiting for his broken jaw to heal.

In March of this year, Warrington recovered from a loss and draw against Mauricio Lara to recapture the IBF featherweight world title by stopping Spain’s Kiko Martinez in the seventh round.

Mark Robinson / Matchroom Warrington quit Martinez to become two-time world featherweight champion

Josh Warrington – Instagram But he broke his jaw

During the fight Warrington broke his jaw but fought on bravely to claim victory and it meant being sidelined for a considerable period of time after the fight.

That said, Warrington didn’t take too much time off and made sure to get back to the gym as soon as possible.

“It’s easy to just sit on the couch and do nothing,” Warrington told talkSPORT.

“I was suspended from training for a long time because of my hand and broken jaw.

“But I’m at the top of my game and if you compare it to another athlete at the top of their game, Cristiano Ronaldo in football, he won’t sit between games and in preparation he’s constantly training to try himself. to improve.

“One of the reasons I got to where I am in my career is because I’m just obsessed with it. I have the rest of my life to get fat and eat cake.”

Getty Even at 37 years old, Ronaldo is a formidable force who recently scored his 700th goal in his career

@Cristiano (Instagram) Ronaldo eats and trains well to maintain his incredibly high standards

In his own sport, Mayweather is known for never letting himself get out of shape and pulled out of the ring with an unbeaten record of 50-0.

As for taking advantage of being in the prime of his career, Warrington expressed an interest in following in the footsteps of British boxing greats, Ricky Hatton and Joe Calzaghe, by taking his talents to the United States of America.

“I may sound a little obsessed with going to America,” Warrington said, “but it’s one of those things you want to get off the box.

“I grew up watching Ricky Hatton and Joe Calzaghe, I saw them go there, I even saw Carl Frampton fight there before I boxed him myself.

“I remember there was a little moment when I passed the [Las Vegas] strip, was on the bridge and I could see his green and white army walking down and I thought I’d love to mimic that and have the Leeds fans there but the casinos may not appreciate them.

“Leeds United can take the fans across Europe, but not to the United States.”

However, before Warrington can make a trip across the pond, he must overcome his mandatory challenger, Luis Alberto Lopez, at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on December 10.