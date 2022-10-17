Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall rematch to be announced THIS WEEK

<!–

The highly anticipated rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall is announced this week.

Taylor claimed a highly controversial split-decision win over his British rival in their February encounter at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, despite being dropped and largely outboxed.

Catterall will now have the chance to retaliate in early 2023, with both sides agreeing to the fight and only minor details about the location and “certain promotional elements” being finalized.

While Taylor remained the undisputed super-lightweight champion with the controversial win, the 31-year-old now only holds the WBO belt, having vacated his WBC, WBA and IBF belts to secure the rematch.

Neither fighter has entered the ring since the showdown, although Catterall recently signed with BOXXER, while Taylor has left trainer Ben Davison for Joe McNally.

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom, who was publicly outraged after Catterall was denied the win, insisted the decision was “sick” and called for an investigation, told Sportsmail an announcement is now imminent.

“I hope to be able to announce that this week,” Shalom told Sportsmail. “I think that was a huge fight that was in the middle of the controversy.

“The only way to correct that is to find a way to do the rematch. It’s a very important rematch for British boxing.”

Taylor was dropped in a subpar performance against Catterall but insisted he win the fight

When asked if anything now could prevent the fight from being announced, Shalom said, “No, I think we’re there. We’re arranging a few things with the venues and around certain promotional elements, but both fighters are in.”

Shalom concluded on the date of the fight, “It’s probably very early next year now.”

Taylor has remained adamant since the fight that he was the deserved winner, despite Judge Ian John-Lewis – who scored the fight 114-111 in his favor – was demoted by the British Boxing Board of Control.

The board insisted they were “satisfied” that his scorecard “had no impact on the overall outcome of the match”, although their problem was how wide it was. Catterall was unsurprisingly impressed with their position.

The remaining two judges saw it 113-112, one in favor of Taylor and the other of Catterall.

Taylor and Catterall have exchanged insults on social media several times since their fight, but they will soon finally have a chance to end their rivalry in the ring.