Josh Peck and wife Paige announce the birth of second son Shai Miller Peck

Josh Peck and wife Paige O’Brien Peck are now the proud parents of two boys.

On Friday, the couple both took to their respective Instagram pages to announce the birth of their second son.

Josh, 35, shared the happy news and the newborn’s name by posting a photo of the two brothers relaxing on a couch together with the simple caption, “Shai Miller Peck.”

Around the same time, Paige shared a series of three photos, including an adorable one showing older brother Max, three, giving Shai a sweet “cock” on the forehead.

In one photo of the former Nickelodeon child star, older brother Max appears to be watching TV while sitting on a couch just inches from Shia, who appears to be sleeping dressed in an off-white onesie.

From the look of Paige’s first photo, Max seems to already have that embraced the role of older brother. It shows him giving the newborn a sweet “peck” on the forehead while lying on his back with a pacifier in his mouth.

The cameraman also revealed his name in the caption by simply writing “Shai.”

There is also a photo of Max lying next to Shai, who appears to be in a deep sleep in that same onesie.

The latest images from the post show the baby boy appearing to be taking a nap while still sucking on that same big pacifier.

Announcing their pregnancy news, the couple shared a photo of Paige in a pink dress rocking her obvious baby bump during a trip to Italy in early June, just days before they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

“Is mine or not?” Peck joked in a comment section.

Along with a slew of people bringing their congratulations, Kelly Rizzo, widow of the late comedian Bog Saget, with whom Josh appeared on Fuller House, complimented the mother-to-be: “There she is! So impressive! Love you!’

Caitlin McHugh Stamos, wife of Full House alumnus John Stamos, chimed in, writing, “Beautiful mama!”

Josh also took to his Instagram page on Friday to give his 14.6 million Instagram fans and followers a glimpse of his afternoon game with Max.

The couple announced their pregnancy news in early June, just days before they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary

Jos, who got his first big break in the entertainment industry playing various roles on Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show (2000-2001), tied the knot with Paige at a ceremony in Malibu, California in 2017.

In the summer of 2019, they would announce Paige’s first pregnancy in Instagram posts.

Big brother Max made his grand arrival on planet Earth on December 30, 2018

After starring in a number of Nickelodeon characters as a child actor, Josh returned to the network this year with a role in season two of the iCarly revival.

In 2022, Peck also starred in the musical coming-of-age comedy-drama film 13 and five episodes of the Hulu series How I Met Your Father.

Most recently, he shot the biographical drama film Oppenheimer, which was written and produced by Christopher Nolan, which is based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist called the “father of the atomic bomb.”

Paparol: The former child star also gave his 14.6 million Instagram fans and followers a glimpse of his afternoon of fun with his older son Max

Precious Moments: Father-Son Day included some miniature basketball and bowling, among other fun games

Fun: Little Max also had to burn some energy jumping up and down in a bouncy castle