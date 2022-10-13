Josh Hart: We’re not trying to get Victor… whatever his name is
Source: Twitter @highkin
Josh Hart: “We are 0-0. I don’t think we’re going to panic. We’re not trying to get to Victor, whatever his name is.’ – 16:35
give chauncey @Damian Lillard the evening off. @Keon Johnson will start in his place along with @Anfernee Simons, @Josh Hart, @Jerami Grant and @Jusuf Nurkic. – 20:32
