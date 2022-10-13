WhatsNew2Day
Josh Hart: We’re not trying to get Victor… whatever his name is

Sean Highkin: Josh Hart: “We are 0-0. I don’t think we’re going to panic. We’re not trying to get to Victor, whatever his name is.’
Sean Highkin @highly intelligent

Josh Hart: “We are 0-0. I don’t think we’re going to panic. We’re not trying to get to Victor, whatever his name is.’ – 16:35

Casey Holdahl @CHold

give chauncey @Damian Lillard the evening off. @Keon Johnson will start in his place along with @Anfernee Simons, @Josh Hart, @Jerami Grant and @Jusuf Nurkic. – 20:32

Josh Hart @joshhart

This fantasy contest is about to get close @Wale8:49 PM

Casey Holdahl: Chauncey Billups confirms @Aaron J. Fentress’ message that @Josh Hart will start as a minor striker tonight and once the regular season starts -via Twitter @CHold / October 9, 2022

Jamie Hudson: Blazers Injury Report: Damian Lillard (rest), Anfernee Simons (rest), Jerami Grant (rest), Jusuf Nurkic (rest), Josh Hart (rest), Justise Winslow (rest) and Gary Payton II (recovery from the core muscles) are off. Trendon Watford (Right Hip Flexor) is AVAILABLE. -through Twitter @JamieHudson_ / October 6, 2022

Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups Confirms Josh Hart Will Start At SF Tonight -via Twitter @highkin / October 3, 2022

