Josh Hannay slams ‘brutal’ NRL coaching system and reveals the toll it took on his mate Paul Green

you or someone you know needs support, contact Lifeline at 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue at 1300 224 636

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Josh Hannay, a close friend of Paul Green’s, labeled coaching in the NRL a “ruthless industry” and admitted that the past few years have taken a toll on his mentor.

Hannay, 42, who was an assistant coach with Queensland’s victorious State of Origin side last month, first worked with Green as an assistant with the Cowboys in 2017.

The pair led North Queensland to the NRL grand final against all odds after finishing in eighth place, only to be beaten 34-6 by a blazing hot Melbourne Storm.

Hannay, who was a star during his NRL playing days in Townsville, was named interim head coach of the Cowboys when Green walked out in 2020.

He was also the head coach of Cronulla last season – where Green won the Rothmans Medal in 1995.

“I’ve spent the past 12 hours trying to understand what happened, why it happened,” Hannay said. ABC Radio Brisbane when contemplating Green’s death on Friday morning.

Josh Hannay, a close friend of Paul Green’s, labeled coaching in the NRL a “ruthless industry” and admitted that the past few years have been “really challenging” for his mentor

Green walked away from the Cowboys top job in 2020 but felt he had more to offer at NRL level (pictured, with Valentine Holmes)

“This industry we’re in, right, it’s a brutal industry. I know the last few years have been very challenging for Greenie professionally.”

Hannay added that the industry “lifts you or breaks you down” and that it can be an unforgiving environment where results are always paramount.

The good friends met at a Cronulla Sharks reunion in Sydney last weekend and Hannay said Green was in good spirits and as always the ‘life of the party’.

John Cartwright, an assistant coach to Green when the Cowboys won the 2015 premiership, said the former halfback had given him a second chance to coach when he thought his time at NRL level had expired.

“I came to the end of my coaching career with the (Gold Coast) Titans and was a bit lost,” he said.

“Then I got a call out of the blue—Greenie asked me to come to the Cowboys.”

Green was only in his second year as coach of the North Queensland Cowboys when he led them to their only NRL premiership in 2015.

Cartwright was initially hesitant due to his headroom at the time, but after thinking about it, he thought it was too good an opportunity to pass up.

He has since gone on to work for the Manly Sea Eagles and is currently employed by the Brisbane Broncos under Kevin Walters.

Queensland Police were called to Green’s family’s home in Wynnum, east Brisbane, just after 10 a.m. Thursday morning after he failed to respond in his garage.

A police spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia that Green, 49, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

“He was pronounced dead by emergency services a short time later,” she said. “There are no suspicious circumstances. A report is being prepared for the coroner.’

Green has since been confirmed to have committed suicide, leaving behind his wife Amanda and their children, Jed and Emerson.

Call 000 for help in a crisis. If you or someone you know needs support, please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue at 1300 224 636.