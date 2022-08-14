Josh Green, Hawaii’s second-in-command, wins the Democratic primary for governor.

Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Josh Green won the Democratic primary for governor, according to The Associated Press, putting him in a strong position to secure the top office in a reliably blue state.

mr. Green defeated six other Democrats, including Representative Kai Kahele and Vicky Cayetano, a former Hawaii first lady. He will face Republican candidate Duke Aiona in November; the winner will then succeed Governor David Ige, a Democrat who cannot be re-elected due to term limits.

Mr. Green, 52, a former state legislator and emergency room physician, was elected lieutenant governor in 2018. he focused on fighting homelessness. But his medical background became an asset as the pandemic began and Mr Ige named him the state’s coronavirus liaison.