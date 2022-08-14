Josh Green, Hawaii’s second-in-command, wins the Democratic primary for governor.
Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Josh Green won the Democratic primary for governor, according to The Associated Press, putting him in a strong position to secure the top office in a reliably blue state.
mr. Green defeated six other Democrats, including Representative Kai Kahele and Vicky Cayetano, a former Hawaii first lady. He will face Republican candidate Duke Aiona in November; the winner will then succeed Governor David Ige, a Democrat who cannot be re-elected due to term limits.
Mr. Green, 52, a former state legislator and emergency room physician, was elected lieutenant governor in 2018. he focused on fighting homelessness. But his medical background became an asset as the pandemic began and Mr Ige named him the state’s coronavirus liaison.
As vaccines became widely available in the spring of 2021, a poll conducted by two Hawaii news organizations, Honolulu Civil Beat and Hawaii News Now, found that Mr. Green had an approval rating of 63 percent. That was nearly three times Mr Ige’s 22 percent approval rating, as voters seemed to value Mr Green — the public face of the state’s pandemic response — rather than the governor for the improving situation.
One of Mr. Green this year highlighted the fact that Covid infection rates in Hawaii were among the lowest in the country, although they are still devastating, especially in Native Hawaiian communities.
But the main focus of the Democratic primaries was housing. Hawaii’s relatively low infection rate attracted many wealthy remote workers from the mainland, exacerbating the state’s existing shortage of affordable housing — a crisis that, like the pandemic, has hit Native Hawaiians especially hard. From July, Hawaii was the most expensive state in the country to live in.
mr. Green’s housing plan includes easing regulations to speed up housing construction, allow development on more public land and tackle illegal vacation units.
Ms. Cayetano — a businesswoman who co-founded Hawaii’s largest laundry service company and whose husband, Ben Cayetano, served as governor from 1994 to 2002 — campaigned to create a state-funded pipeline for tenants to take ownership of their homes. earning, and for eliminating state-owned income taxes for those earning less than $50,000.
Mr. Kahele, a first-term congressman and former state senator, focused more on campaign finance and governance issues than housing. to argue that reforms such as banning contributions to corporate campaigns and imposing term limits on elected officials “would break the barriers that prevent average voters from directing our state government.”
But his campaign suffered after he decided to rely on Hawaii’s public financing system and then… cannot submit a document needed to receive the money.