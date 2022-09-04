Josh Gad spotted going for a walk in Bondi during filming break

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Josh Gad returns for a second season of the Stan Original series Wolf Like Me.

And on Saturday, the American actor was spotted braving Sydney’s wintry climates as he strolled through Bondi during the break from filming.

The 41-year-old dressed for comfort in a gray hoodie paired with black pants and a pair of navy blue New Balance shoes.

American actor Josh Gad, 41, was seen on Saturday braving the weather in Sydney as he strolled through Bondi during the break from filming the Stan Original series Wolf Like Me

He completed his look with a black cap, worn backwards, and orange glasses.

At one point, the Frozen star tucked his umbrella under one arm so he could use both hands to text.

Josh is back in Australia to film the second season of Wolf Like Me with Australian actress Isla Fisher.

He dressed for comfort in a gray hoodie paired with black pants and a pair of navy New Balance shoes

The streaming service has confirmed that the series will return for a new season in April.

“A powerful, funny and deeply felt drama, Wolf Like Me was one of the most watched premieres in Stan’s history – the series is an important part of our growing Stan Originals lineup,” said Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie.

“We can’t wait for the public to see what’s in store for Isla Fisher’s Mary and Josh Gad’s Gary in the brand new season and we’re excited to continue working with leading local creatives Abe Forsythe and Made Up Stories, in addition to our international partners at Endeavor Content and Peacock, on this excellent series.’

At one point, the Frozen star put up his umbrella to keep from getting wet

Josh plays a character named Gary, while his opponent plays Isla Mary – two strangers brought together in a twist of fate.

Gary is described as an “emotional wreck”, who has “struggled to care for his daughter since his wife’s death.”

Meanwhile, Mary “has a secret she can’t share with anyone.”

Stan confirmed that the original series Wolf Like Me will return for a second season – with Josh and his co-star Isla Fisher reprising their roles

The six-part series was directed by Forsythe and made in collaboration with NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock in the US.

Each episode of the drama series lasted 30 minutes.

The first season of Wolf Like Me can now only be streamed on Stan