Josh Duhamel got rushed to the emergency room just HOURS ahead of his wedding to Audra Mari

Actor Josh Duhamel nearly missed his own wedding after sticking his back out of “some wild dance moves” on a party bus the night before their big day.

Days after the lovebirds quietly tied the knot in Fargo, North Dakota, his wife, Audra Mari, 28, told Vogue Australia that the groom was taken to the emergency room hours before their walk down the aisle.

Despite doctors discovering that the 49-year-old actor had slipped a disc, the former Miss World America revealed that he managed to endure the pain with the help of a cortisone shot.

The couple even got to dance to Jordan Davis’s Buy Dirt for the first time, and Duhamel didn’t let anything stop them from jumping on stage to perform with the band.

The father-of-ones and pageant queen exchanged vows at Olivet Lutheran Church on Saturday, before driving off in a vintage red convertible.

After their intimate wedding, the newlyweds stopped at a bar called Duffy’s Tavern to celebrate the occasion by having a few drinks with friends.

The Hollywood actor and beauty were first publicly linked as a couple in October 2019.

After dating for nearly two years, Josh hit the big question at a romantic beach location in January of this year.

His post showed a photo of the couple standing on the sand as the The Thing About Pam actor holding a note that read “Audra Diane Mari, Will You Marry Me?”

Josh added a caption to the adorable photo: ‘It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed up and said YES!!’

Shortly after the couple got engaged, a source opened up to People about how Josh’s life has changed since Audra moved in.

“He seemed a little gloomy after his divorce and Audra cheered him up.” The insider explained that she came into his life at the perfect time.

“They live a pretty quiet life in LA. They often eat dinner in Malibu and walk on the beach. They have friends for the barbecue.’

In an interview with Entertainment tonight in February, Josh was gushing over his then-fiancée.

Whirlwind romance: After almost two years of dating, Josh popped the big question at a romantic beach location in January of this year

“She’s a great girl, and she’s perfect for me,” he said, adding, “We’re both from North Dakota, and I think we have something in common. She is amazing.’

If we talk about their wedding plans in May with Peoplehe said, “I just want there to be great music, I want to have people around me that we love, and I want to be there.”

The Hollywood actor was previously married to singer Fergie. The two started dating years back in 2004 and tied the knot five years later in 2009.

They share one son, Axl, and continue to co-parent on good terms. After breaking up in 2017, their divorce was finalized in 2019.