Josh Duhamel, 49, seemingly ties the knot with Miss World America Audra Mari, 28, in North Dakota

Josh Duhamel seemingly said the words “I do” to his fiancée, Audra Mari, in his home state of North Dakota earlier Saturday. TMZ.

The Transformers alum, 49, and former beauty pageant, 28, reportedly tied the knot in a scenic rooftop ceremony at a venue known as the Jasper Hotel in a town called Fargo. exhaust pipe.

After their intimate wedding, the newlyweds appeared to have stopped at a bar called Duffy’s Tavern, to kick off the celebrations with a few shots. The bar uploaded photos of the bride and groom in tuxedos and full wedding dresses on its own Facebook page.

Engaged: Josh Duhamel, 49, and model Audra Mari, 28, have seemingly tied the knot in North Dakota after getting engaged earlier this January, TMZ reported

Chris Litton, the owner of Duffy’s, said: TMZ that when Josh and Audra came over with a few others, the affair seemed “casual” and stress-free.

The two photos that are on the tavern… Facebook page showed the newlyweds standing close together with big smiles on their faces as they kicked off the celebration of their wedding with a few drinks.

In a second photo, the happy couple sat in the back of a red convertible on their way to their next destination.

According to the publicationit’s unclear if Josh and Audra stopped at multiple bars to celebrate, or planned a special reception.

Lovebirds: The pair was recently pictured on Jimmy Kimmel Live! which aired on Wednesday with the Safe Haven actor as a guest

In his home state: The actor recently shared a photo on his Instagram story on Friday in which he took a selfie wearing a Fargo Brewing hat, which happens to be the town where the two reportedly tied the knot on Saturday.

While the Hollywood actor and Miss World America 2016 have not publicly confirmed the marriage, it appears the two took the next step and said, “I do.”

The couple was first publicly linked as a couple in October 2019. After dating for nearly two years, Josh hit the big question at a romantic beach location in January of this year.

His post showed a photo of the couple standing on the sand as the The Thing About Pam actor holding a note that read “Audra Diane Mari, Will You Marry Me?”

Josh added a caption to the adorable snap, ‘”It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed up and said YES!!’

Spending Time Together: Josh and Audra were first publicly linked as a couple in October 2019

Shortly after the couple got engaged, a source opened up: People about how Josh’s life has changed since Audra came in.

“He seemed a little gloomy after his divorce and Audra certainly cheered him up. She came into his life at the perfect time,” explains the insider.

“They live a pretty quiet life in LA. They often eat dinner in Malibu and walk on the beach. They have friends for the barbecue.’

A separate source also weighed in on their involvement in the entertainment publicationstating that the two want to have children of their own.

Unusual: After their engagement, a source told People that Audra “came into his life at the perfect time”; the two pictured in 2019 in Los Angeles

Expected Engagement: The couple were in a relationship for nearly two years when Josh finally popped the question; pictured in 2021 in Malibu

In an interview with Entertainment tonight in February, Josh was gushing over his fiancée.

“She’s a great girl and she’s perfect for me,” he said, adding, “We’re both from North Dakota and I think we have something in common. She is amazing.’

If we talk about their wedding plans in May with People, he said, ‘I just want there to be great music, I want to have people around me that we love, and I want to be there.’

“I want to make sure that when the night comes, I don’t want to be overwhelmed by the moment. I just want to be there and have a great time.’

The Hollywood actor was previously married to singer Fergie. The two started dating years back in 2004 and tied the knot five years later in 2009. They share one son, Axl, and remain co-parents on good terms. After breaking up in 2017, their divorce was finalized in 2019.

Fergie responded to Josh’s engagement post, writing “Congratulations,” followed by an assortment of green heart emojis.

Send love! The actor’s ex-wife Fergie sent her good wishes after Josh and Audra got engaged