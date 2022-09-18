Josh Daicos’ partner Annalise Dalins shows off her ripped figure at Brownlow Medal count

<!–

Collingwood may have missed out on a place in the grand final.

But rising star Pies player Josh Daicos has plenty to smile about as he arrives on the arm of his beautiful partner Annalize Dalins for the Brownlow Medal count at Crown Casino in Melbourne on Sunday night.

Miss Universe Australia runner-up Annalize showed off her incredible abs in a bold cream-hued tummy-covering dress.

Annalise’s dress featured a crop top design with a high neck and sleeves and a flowing floor-length skirt.

Meanwhile, Josh looked incredibly dapper in a black tuxedo, white shirt and a black bow tie.

She wore her hair back in a tight updo to show off a pair of diamond cluster earrings.

It comes after Sydney repeated history on Saturday night, winning through to the AFL finals with an epic one-point preliminary final victory over Collingwood at the SCG.

In front of a capacity crowd of 45,608, the Swans surged through a Collingwood deficit in the final few seconds to secure the 14.11 (95) to 14.10 (94) victory.

They will play Geelong in a grand final for the first time next Saturday at the MCG.

The Magpies, who have become the heartthrobs of the AFL this season with a string of close wins, looked shot in the third term as they fell six goals behind.

But they kicked four goals to one in the final quarter to almost do it again.

Coach Craig McRae left his players alone after the game for a few minutes and said he was worried his emotions would get the better of him.

‘It’s difficult because you get so close. There is just an overwhelming sense of pride though.

‘You look the players in the eye and see how much they’re hurting and see how much they’ve given for the year, to come up short.

Sydney led by 21 points at the quarter and five goals at the main break.

Collingwood kicked the last two goals of the third term to trail by just 23 points at the final change, setting up the pulsating final quarter.

The game looked over 12 minutes into the third period when Magpies defender Darcy Moore – arguably the player of the final for the first two weeks – tried to center a pass to Jeremy Howe.

Justin McInerney knocked off the kick and raced to goal to put the Swans 35 points up.

But Collingwood, as they have done repeatedly this season, rallied and nearly pulled off another miracle comeback win.