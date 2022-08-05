Josh Brolin shows off his workout routine to while preparing to appear in Dune: Part Two

Josh Brolin shared an insight into his workout routine for the upcoming Dune sequel with a video shared on his Instagram account on Thursday.

The 54-year-old performer was seen training his body in preparation for the start of production on the upcoming feature film, with part of his routine including a dip in a cold bath.

The actor, who will reprise his role as Gurney Halleck in the sci-fi epic film, will be joined by artists such as Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler.

Getting Ready: Josh Brolin shared an insight into his workout routine for the upcoming Dune sequel with a video shared on his Instagram account on Thursday

Brolin wore only black and white sports shorts during exercise.

The performer wrote that his routine consisted in part of “20 squats, 20 dips, 20 pushups in the sauna without rest – 5 rounds.”

The Avengers: Infinity War star also pointed out that his set featured a “36-degree cold dive.”

He made a humorous reference to Dune in his post’s captions, writing that his routine required him to consume “tons and tons of herbs.”

Intense: The 54-year-old performer was seen training his body in preparation for the start of production on the upcoming feature film

Cold Dive: The Avengers: Infinity War star also pointed out that his routine included a ’36-degree cold dive’

The original Dune feature premiered on the HBO Max streaming service last year.

The film is based on Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, which was originally published in 1965.

The book was previously made into a film by David Lynch in 1984, which failed commercially and critically.

Dune, directed and co-written by Denis Villeneuve, was well received by critics and fans alike upon its release.

Getting into character: The actor will reprise his role as Gurney Halleck in the science fiction film and will be joined by artists such as Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler

In the past: The original Dune feature premiered on the HBO Max streaming service last year

Development of the sequel to the feature began during production of the first film.

Production of the follow-up was previously dependent on the success of the original film.

The sequel was officially given the green light from Warner Bros. executives last September.

Much of the cast from the first film, including artists such as Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard and Dave Bautista, will return for the second film.

Back for more: The sequel officially got the green light from Warner Bros executives last September

New cast members include Lea Seydoux, Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken.

The physical production of the upcoming feature began last month, using various Italian locations for shooting.

The release date of Dune: Part Two has not yet been announced to the public.

A third film in the series is being considered, and a spin-off series titled Dune: The Sisterhood is under active development.