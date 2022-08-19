Josh Altman steps out after his brother’s wife Johanna gets arrested for felony domestic violence

<!–

Million Dollar Listing star Josh Altman was first spotted after his brother Matt’s wife was arrested for domestic violence.

The 43-year-old showed off his bulging biceps after an intense morning workout on Friday in a black sleeveless top that read “I am unbreakable motherf**ker.”

Tight gray sweatpants accentuated his tight thighs and calves, and he walked in bold neon green sneakers.

Post-workout: Million Dollar Listing star Josh Altman stepped out after an intense morning workout in Los Angeles on Friday

His dark brown hair was cropped short and his beard was neatly trimmed on his face.

The Syracuse University alum’s appearance came just a day after his brother Matt spoke about his wife’s arrest for domestic violence, which took place earlier this month.

‘We’re all good,’ the reality TV star, 44, shared in a statement Peopleand added: “We appreciate everyone’s concerns, but nothing to worry about.”

Matt explained that Johanna, 40, is struggling with the loss of her father: “Anyone who has lost a father understands how you feel like your life has fallen apart, especially due to COVID when it’s unexpected.”

Muscular: 43-year-old showed off his bulging biceps in a black sleeveless top that read ‘I am unbreakable motherf**ker’

Family Troubles: The Syracuse University alum’s appearance came just a day after his brother Matt spoke out about his wife’s arrest for domestic violence

Update: He also shared a photo of Johanna and their daughter London, four, on Thursday

“The grieving process is difficult and doesn’t happen overnight,” he added.

All seemed well between the pair on Wednesday as they left a home improvement store in Van Nuys, California, after news broke of Johanna’s arrest.

He also shared a photo of Johanna and their daughter London, four, on Thursday with the caption: ‘My two favorite girls are going to the first ballet class. So damn cute!’

Johanna was reportedly arrested at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Jail Section in Van Nuys, California, on the evening of August 4, with a $50,000 bond. Page six. She was released the next day.

All patched up: ‘We’re all good,’ the 44-year-old reality TV star shared in a statement to People, adding: ‘We appreciate everyone’s concerns, but nothing to worry about make’ (photo 2021)

After the incident, Matt released a statement revealing that the recent loss of her father was “absolutely devastating” for her, and that the couple stayed strong and “never been in love again.”

“The loss of my wife’s father to COVID-19 is absolutely devastating for her and our entire family,” he said.

He continued: ‘We have all struggled with this loss and have been through a difficult time.’

The reality TV star added that the couple is now stronger, saying: “We have never been more in love and bonded through this tragedy. We ask everyone to respect our privacy.’