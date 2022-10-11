Josh Addo-Carr urges Kangaroos to emulate All Blacks and introduce a HAKA-style Indigenous war cry

<!–

Australian Test winger Josh Addo-Carr says he dreams of the Kangaroos taking on an indigenous pre-game challenge similar to the haka.

Addo-Carr, Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton are the three indigenous players named in Mal Meninga’s squad for their Sunday [AEDT] The Rugby League World Cup opens against Fiji in Leeds.

The trio have been part of the NRL’s pre-season Indigenous All Stars side, where a traditional war cry has been performed in response to the Maori team’s haka.

Josh Addo-Carr has called for the Kangaroos to introduce an indigenous war cry before the game

New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands will all have traditional pre-game performances at this year’s tournament, but Australia – the largest country in the Pacific region – will not.

Former NRL player Dean Widders has used his profile to call for the introduction of a pre-game challenge before every Kangaroos Test.

Addo-Carr was the subject of one of the most memorable photos of the 2020 season during the All Stars dance.

He paid tribute to former AFL player Nicky Winmar by lifting his playing shirt and pointing to his skin during the performance, and said he would welcome an indigenous challenge that became a staple of the Kangaroos’ pre-game ritual.

The Maori All Stars performed the Haka before the start of the NRL All Stars game last year

Which was answered by the NRL Indigenous All Stars, led by Latrell Mitchell

“It would be really good for everyone to buy in,” he told AAP.

‘The All Blacks do, even though they’re not all Maori. Me, Latrell and Jackie would love it.

“There are things we can do to change that for some of the boys who don’t know how to dance, there’s a lot we can do so everyone is a part of it.”

Addo-Carr was keen to stress that he would have no problem with the Kangaroos’ non-indigenous players taking part.

The All-Blacks regularly perform the haka before rugby union test matches

The Kiwis also perform the haka before rugby league international matches

“We’re all Australian and that’s what it’s all about, togetherness,” he said.

‘That’s what my culture is about: respect. It would be great to have it, we could bring in some seniors and some professional dancers to help create something special.

Addo-Carr’s recall from Australia means he is in line to play representative football for the first time since 2021.

Overlooked by NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler this year, his form in a resurgent Canterbury side has seen him return to Meninga’s set-up for the tournament in England.

Addo-Carr’s recall from Australia means he is in line to play rep football for the first time since 2021

But instead of celebrating his own inclusion for the Kangaroos, the 27-year-old said he was happy for Bulldogs teammate and uncapped international Matt Burton.

“I was more excited for him as it was his first year at the Dogs and as a five-eighth,” Addo-Carr said.

‘I knew our combination would be special. It would just take some time. We have to thank our [Bulldogs] teammates to help us get here.

‘It shows that the Bulldogs are on the rise and shows the competition that you can go to a club that is struggling and you can still have some success.’