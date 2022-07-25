Josh Addo-Carr let Brad Fittler know EXACTLY what he thinks of NSW Origin snub with try celebration

It’s fair to say Josh Addo-Carr had a point to prove when he queued for Canterbury on Sunday as it can be revealed that the Bulldogs foiled a Melbourne Storm’s plan to get their star player back for the rest of the NRL season.

After being rejected from State of Origin by New South Wales Blues coach Brad Fittler, Addo-Carr faced a lengthy layoff with an ankle injury.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, the injury wasn’t as serious as first thought and Addo-Carr sobbed with a hat-trick of tries in their 36-26 win over the Titans.

His third attempt was the most notable as he reclaimed his mantle as the fastest player in the NRL, appeared to have thrown a water bottle at him and finished the interception with a unique try celebration that pointed straight at Fittler.

News Corp journalist Paul Kent has reported that Fittler has not returned calls from Addo-Carr since he was stunningly dropped from the Blues team in favor of Roosters winger Daniel Tupou.

Addo-Carr completed his treble by pretending to answer a phone, throwing it to the ground, and smashing it with his foot.

Addo-Carr made a pointy feast aimed at NSW coach Bard Fittler after scoring his third try on Sunday

“They seem to be playing a little bit so he doesn’t really talk to him. Another man who used to stand up for NSW… and then inexplicably get sidelined,” Kent said on NRL 360.

Latrell Mitchell a few years ago, Cody Walker a few years ago, Luke Keary a few years ago. They’ve all just been “you’re not in side size, ready”.

“So if you’re getting these inexplicable omissions and you’re one of those players who just got burned because you’ve been locked out, then you can’t tell me there’s only a small part of you that stings about that.

“And then you don’t feel that the loyalty and dedication you gave to the journey has returned. And it isn’t.’

Nathan Cleary and Blues coach Brad Fittler watch after game three of State of Origin

Bulldogs fans can breathe a sigh of relief that their star signing is still creating new highs for the club.

Unable to reach the NRL final, the Storm approached them about a short-term loan from Addo-Carr to return to his old club for their final overturn.

The move was quickly shut down by the Bulldogs.

The Storm are desperate for a good replacement for Ryan Papenhuyzen, who is out of the season with a shattered kneecap.

The club have also tried to get Reece Walsh from the Warriors with the outgoing star relegated to the bench this weekend but have been unsuccessful to date.

The Storm have until August 1 to finalize their roster for the NRL final and are currently on a four-game loss.

The Storm is urgently looking for a replacement for Ryan Papenhuyzen

Meanwhile, a fan has been cleared of any wrongdoing by police after a water bottle was apparently thrown at Addo-Carr while he was intercepting Sunday.

Initially, there were thoughts that the bottle had been deliberately thrown at the Bulldogs star, prompting an investigation by officials at CommBank Stadium.

However, AAP has been informed that investigations have revealed that the fan had lost grip on the bottle when he jumped excitedly when Addo-Carr broke through.

The incident has since been cleared by both police and stadium officials, and the case has been turned over to the Bulldogs to finalize.