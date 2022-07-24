Josh Addo-Carr has bottle THROWN at him during Canterbury’s win over Titans  

Unsavory scenes on and off the pitch marred Canterbury’s 36-26 win over the Titans on Sunday, with Gold Coast skipper Tino Fa’asuamaleaui reportedly being shot in the eye by Corey Waddell as Josh Addo-Carr had thrown a bottle at him.

After blocking Bulldogs five-eight Matt Burton during the State of Origin brawl in Game 3, the Titans captain got a chorus of booing every time he touched the ball.

He stopped play in the first half 23 minutes into the first half after hitting the Bulldogs’ defense and asked referee Ben Cummins to investigate alleged eye contact, immediately picking Waddell as the culprit.

Corey Waddell (left) was held accountable for allegedly catching the eye of Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (right)

‘He accuses the’ [player] scrape the eyes,” Cummins told the video umpire.

He then put the Bulldogs forward on report

“You’ve been around the face and it’s on report. Don’t go there,” Cummins said.

Meanwhile, Josh Addo-Carr appeared to have thrown a bottle at him as he scored the Bulldogs’ fifth try of the afternoon to complete his hat-trick. The Canterbury flyer intercepted a pass and became the target of an object launched from the stands as he ripped the field to score.

The Titans skipper (center) stopped play and asked the referee to intervene

Fa’asuamaleaui was involved in a brawl with Matt Burton (left) during Origin III, but the duo appeared to be on good terms again on Sunday afternoon.

The object missed Addo-Carr, but the incident is certainly under investigation by the NRL.

The superstar winger and Burton were key architects in Sunday’s win, which appears to have left Gold Coast at the mercy of the Wests Tigers to avoid the wooden spoon.

It was a huge fall from favor for the Titans, who were one pass away from making it to the second week of the finals last year.

Gold Coast has won just three times in 2022, but needs to win two more times and rely on other teams to lose to finish higher than 15th.

Josh Addo-Carr got a bottle thrown at him as he ran off to score his third try

The Bulldogs winger was not hit by the bottle, but the incident will certainly be investigated

They have lost their last eight games to take a closer look at coach Justin Holbrook’s future at the club.

The Titans conceded 26 points in the first half and could have been further behind if the bunker hadn’t declined three Bulldog attempts.

Canterbury found it easy to break and capitalize on the Titans’ brittle edges; three of their four first-half attempts came down the wing right after line breaks and all three involved at least Burton or Addo-Carr.

In the most memorable, Addo-Carr flirted with the offside rule by firing from the Bulldogs’ goal line, grabbing an intercept and running 95 yards to score.

Addo-Carr scored a hat-trick as the Bulldogs took a 36-26 win over the Titans on Sunday

The win moved Canterbury to 12th on the NRL ladder, while the Titans remained 15th

Burton scored twice and was central to everything the Bulldogs did

The Titans threatened to make a comeback in the second half and looked closely at the more dangerous side.

The Bulldogs missed fullback Jake Averillo as substitute Declan Casey, in just his third NRL appearance, struggled to defuse the kicks of the young Gold Coast halves.

But Addo-Carr produced a second interception attempt and rehashed his combination with Burton along the left edge to keep the Titans at bay.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook is under increasing pressure with his side stranded in the 15th

Exciting young Titans fullback Jayden Campbell made his first appearance since tearing his hamstring in round 13, but played limited minutes at the request of the club’s medical staff.

He looked confident as he entered the ball in the 48th minute.

The win moved the Bulldogs to 12th on the NRL ladder, while the Titans remained 15th.