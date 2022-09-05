Josephine Skriver flaunts her taut abs and toned limbs at Don’t Worry Darling premiere in Venice

<!–

Josephine Skriver was a vision of vintage glamor as she strolled the red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Monday.

The Danish-born beauty, 29, showed off her toned abs and toned arms and legs as she floated along the finish line in a strappy turquoise silk dress featuring a plunging neckline, low back and high slit.

The runway star who styled her dark blonde hair is a sleek tribute to 1930s chic.

Her jewelry consisted of simple diamond stud earrings and a diamond-studded necklace.

The 5’11” model completed the sexy ensemble with a pair of high-heeled silver pumps.

Josephine had a coveted ticket to see the highly anticipated thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which made its debut at the popular film festival.

The thriller was directed by Olivia Wilde, who also stars in the project.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh lead the cast as a passionately enamored married couple living in a utopian desert community called Victory, led by the charismatic Frank, played by Chris Pine.

Things in their seemingly perfect lives seem to unravel once Alice of Florence begins to realize that not all is as it seems.

Lancôme’s cosmetics partner is a regular at red carpet events and often shows her sense of style on arrival lines at various events.

The former high school soccer player was first approached for modeling when she took a team trip to New York at age 15. She waited until after graduation to approach agencies in her native Denmark and started working professionally in 2011.

The leggy blonde is married to Alexander DeLeon, 33, aka Bohnes, in the rock band The Cab.